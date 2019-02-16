Log in
Mattel : Wins "Toy Of The Year" Award For Jurassic World(TM) Dinosaur Line In The Action Figure Category

02/16/2019 | 03:47pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019-- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), the leading global children's entertainment and toy company, made headlines today as Jurassic World™ Dinosaur action figures received the highly coveted Toy of the Year (T.O.T.Y.) award in the Action Figure category. Receiving accolades from toy retailers, media, TIA members and consumers, the award was presented Friday evening in New Yorkat the Toy Industry Association's Annual T.O.T.Y Awards gala.

'The 'Jurassic World' franchise has been inspiring generations of kids for 25 years and we are proud to partner with Universal to bring the world of dinosaurs to life in new ways,' said PJ Lewis, VP of Action Figures at Mattel. 'It is an honor to be recognized by the Toy Industry Association for the Jurassic World Dinosaur action figure line at the Toy of the Year awards and we look forward to the continued excitement around the new line in 2019.'

In 2019, Mattel is expanding the Jurassic World line with the new Dino Rivals theme supported by the Jurassic Facts mobile app and over 40 new dinosaurs to collect in action scale. Moreover, the new dual strike feature takes core battling play to the next level, allowing new ways to pit dinosaurs against each other.

The Toy Industry Association T.O.T.Y Awards are given to products for being the most outstanding, unique and creative toy introductions from the past year. Nominated products cover all aspects of the industry. The TOTY ballot was overseen by the TOTY nominations committee, which is comprised of major retailers, TIA board members, toy trade journalists and academics.

©2019 Mattel. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT MATTEL
Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

Marissa Beck
Mattel PR
Mattel Javits Showroom Media 415-902-5233
Marissa.beck2@mattel.com

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 16 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2019 20:46:09 UTC
