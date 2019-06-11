Mattel : rejects renewed merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment

Log in
06/11/2019 | 09:59pm EDT
The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City

(Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc last week rejected another merger offer from Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment Inc, MGA's chief executive officer, Isaac Larian, said on Tuesday.

MGA Entertainment made the proposal in a letter to Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz dated May 21, according to emails that Larian shared with Reuters.

In response, Bob Normile, Mattel's chief legal officer, wrote to Larian on June 7 that the company's board unanimously concluded that the proposal was "not in the best interests of Mattel and its shareholders."

MGA's renewed offer was on condition that Larian would become Mattel's chairman and CEO and all of Mattel's board members resign "without any further compensation".

While Larian did not propose a specific price for the bid, he told Los Angeles Times that it would "absolutely" be at a premium to Mattel's current market price. Mattel had a market value of $3.52 billion as of Tuesday's close.

Larian first made overtures to Mattel in April of last year, the emails showed.

Mattel has been struggling to boost its sales, which have fallen for the past three years, and the Barbie maker's stock has lost 37% of its value in the past 12 months.

Larian said that Mattel's problems have worsened since his original offer.

Mattel's shares rose 8.2% after the closing bell.

Mattel did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma, Soundarya J and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 436 M
EBIT 2019 91,4 M
Net income 2019 -229 M
Debt 2019 2 499 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 123,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 3 755 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL10.71%3 333
HASBRO30.14%12 217
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE8.59%11 924
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC12.43%10 961
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT3.97%9 227
SPIN MASTER CORP17.22%3 124
