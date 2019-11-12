Log in
MATTEL (MAT)

Mattel : to Host Conference Call to Address Accounting Questions Related to the Conclusions of Independent Investigation

0
11/12/2019

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that, as noted during the Company’s 2019 third quarter earnings call and in conjunction with today's filing of Mattel's 2018 Form 10-K/A, it will host a conference call and webcast to address accounting questions related to the conclusions of the Audit Committee of the Mattel Board of Directors’ independent investigation into the allegations contained in a whistleblower letter referred to in the press release dated October 29, 2019 (https://news.mattel.com/news/mattel-completes-internal-investigation-of-whistleblower-letter-and-announces-remedial-actions). As previously announced, the errors identified in the investigation and corrected in the restated financial statements in the 2018 Form 10-K/A did not affect operating income or EBITDA, and had no impact on Mattel’s full year financial results for 2017 or subsequent periods.

The call will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. On the call, the company will answer questions submitted in advance by securities analysts. The conference call will be webcast on Mattel’s investor relations website, http://mattel.gcs-web.com/. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the morning of the call until Friday, November 22, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing +1 404-537-3406. The passcode is 7697786.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends™ and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 518 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 -223 M
Debt 2019 2 311 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 99,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 4 146 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,21  $
Last Close Price 12,00  $
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL21.22%4 146
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.36.87%13 611
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.16.23%12 497
HASBRO, INC.17.58%11 976
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-27.67%6 199
SPIN MASTER CORP.-0.47%2 961
