Mattel : to Host Conference Call to Address Accounting Questions Related to the Conclusions of Independent Investigation

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that, as noted during the Company’s 2019 third quarter earnings call and in conjunction with today's filing of Mattel's 2018 Form 10-K/A, it will host a conference call and webcast to address accounting questions related to the conclusions of the Audit Committee of the Mattel Board of Directors’ independent investigation into the allegations contained in a whistleblower letter referred to in the press release dated October 29, 2019 (https://news.mattel.com/news/mattel-completes-internal-investigation-of-whistleblower-letter-and-announces-remedial-actions). As previously announced, the errors identified in the investigation and corrected in the restated financial statements in the 2018 Form 10-K/A did not affect operating income or EBITDA, and had no impact on Mattel’s full year financial results for 2017 or subsequent periods.

The call will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. On the call, the company will answer questions submitted in advance by securities analysts. The conference call will be webcast on Mattel’s investor relations website, http://mattel.gcs-web.com/. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the morning of the call until Friday, November 22, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing +1 404-537-3406. The passcode is 7697786.

