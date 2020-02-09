Log in
Mattel will close Canada factory after shuttering two manufacturing sites in Asia: WSJ

02/09/2020 | 10:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City

Mattel Inc will close a factory in Canada after shutting down two plants in Asia, as the toymaker reduces its manufacturing footprint to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.

The maker of Barbie dolls closed its manufacturing sites in China and Indonesia last year and will shut a facility in Canada sometime this year, the newspaper said.

The closure of the Mega Bloks factory in Montreal, Canada would affect about 580 workers, the journal reported, citing a company spokeswoman.

The manufacturing overhaul is said to be a part of Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz's plan to turn around and stabilize Mattel, which has struggled in recent years from weak sales, the newspaper added.

Mattel did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The El Segundo, California-based company is scheduled to report its earnings later in the week.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 528 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 -222 M
Debt 2019 2 455 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 160x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 4 882 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,67  $
Last Close Price 14,08  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL3.91%5 062
HASBRO, INC.-5.56%14 083
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.4.34%13 670
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-2.88%12 633
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT18.71%9 037
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC20.39%2 848
