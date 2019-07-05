Matthews International : 8-K

















Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.





Attached is Matthews International Corporation's standard investor presentation updated with financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This presentation, or excerpts from this presentation, may be provided to existing and/or prospective investors during future meetings. The presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and will also be posted to the Company's website at www.matw.com/investor.





This information, including exhibits attached hereto, shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This information shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to this Form 8-K in such a filing.









Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.





See discussion of Matthews International Corporation's investor presentation set forth above in Item 2.02, which is incorporated herein by reference.









Number Description 99.1 Matthews International Corporation investor presentation for the second quarter of fiscal 2019

























MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (Registrant) By: /s/ Steven F. Nicola Steven F. Nicola Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

