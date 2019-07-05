Log in
MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP

(MATW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/05 03:48:02 pm
34.965 USD   +2.48%
03:33pMATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : 8-k
PU
06/19MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : 8-k
PU
06/05MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : to Webcast Investor and Analyst Day Presentation
BU
Matthews International : 8-K

07/05/2019 | 03:33pm EDT


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D. C. 20549
____________________________________________________________
FORM 8‑K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 5, 2019

____________________________________________________________
MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
PENNSYLVANIA
0-09115
25‑0644320
(State or other jurisdiction of
(Commission
(I.R.S. Employer
Incorporation or organization)
File Number)
Identification No.)
TWO NORTHSHORE CENTER, PITTSBURGH, PA
15212‑5851
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(412) 442-8200
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

NOT APPLICABLE
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $1.00 par value
MATW
Nasdaq Global Select Market





Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Attached is Matthews International Corporation's standard investor presentation updated with financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This presentation, or excerpts from this presentation, may be provided to existing and/or prospective investors during future meetings. The presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and will also be posted to the Company's website at www.matw.com/investor.

This information, including exhibits attached hereto, shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This information shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to this Form 8-K in such a filing.


Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

See discussion of Matthews International Corporation's investor presentation set forth above in Item 2.02, which is incorporated herein by reference.


Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
Number
Description
Matthews International Corporation investor presentation for the second quarter of fiscal 2019






SIGNATURE


Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
(Registrant)
By:
/s/ Steven F. Nicola
Steven F. Nicola
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Date: July 5, 2019



Disclaimer

Matthews International Corporation published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
