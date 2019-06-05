Matthews International : to Webcast Investor and Analyst Day Presentation

Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced that it will webcast its 2019 Investor and Analyst Day management presentation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time until approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will offer insight into Matthews and its business segments. Together with Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, CFO, members of the Matthews executive leadership team will review the vision and principal strategies for their respective businesses.

The webcast and accompanying slides can be accessed beginning the day of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Matthews International website.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company website, beginning approximately four hours after completion of the event. In addition, a transcript of the presentation will be posted to the website, once available.

ABOUT MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build our clients’ brands and consumers’ desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

