Matthews International : to Webcast Investor and Analyst Day Presentation

Matthews
International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced that it
will webcast its 2019 Investor and Analyst Day management presentation
on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time until
approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will offer insight into Matthews and its business
segments. Together with Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and
Steven F. Nicola, CFO, members of the Matthews executive leadership team
will review the vision and principal strategies for their respective
businesses.
The webcast and accompanying slides can be accessed beginning the day of
the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Matthews
International website.
If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will be
accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company website,
beginning approximately four hours after completion of the event. In
addition, a transcript of the presentation will be posted to the
website, once available.
ABOUT MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand
solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK
Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development,
deployment and delivery services that help build our clients’ brands and
consumers’ desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading
provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and
cremation equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers
that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial
Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking,
coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company
has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six
continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products
and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005104/en/