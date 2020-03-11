Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mattioli Woods plc    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 12:35:18 pm
787.5 GBp   -0.32%
03:40pMATTIOLI WOODS : Acquisition of Hurley Partners Limited
PU
05:33aMATTIOLI WOODS : acquires Hurley Partners
PU
03/06MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mattioli Woods : Acquisition of Hurley Partners Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

RNS Number : 7398F

Mattioli Woods PLC

11 March 2020

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

11 March 2020

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods", "the Company" or "the Group")

Acquisition of Hurley Partners Limited

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Hurley Partners Limited ("Hurley"), the private client adviser and asset management business with offices in London, Surrey and Manchester, from its shareholders ("the Sellers") ("the Acquisition").

Highlights

  • Hurley is an established wealth management business with specialist pension expertise and discretionary investment management offering.
  • Total consideration of up to £25.6 million comprising upfront consideration of £10.6 million in cash and £7.0 million in new ordinary shares in Mattioli Woods ("Consideration Shares"), plus contingent consideration of up to £8.0 million payable in cash in the two years following completion, dependant on Hurley meeting and outperforming forecast earnings;
  • Compelling rationale, as the Acquisition, inter alia, is a high quality opportunity that extends the Group's geographic footprint into Surrey, adds direct equity investment expertise to the Group's existing discretionary management proposition and adds experienced advisers to the Group's consultancy team; and
  • The Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of ownership.

Consideration

The total consideration of up to £25.6 million comprises:

  • Initial consideration of £17.6 million of which £10.6 million will be paid in cash and £7.0 million in Consideration Shares, equating to 842,866 shares;
  • Contingent consideration of up to £6.0 million payable in cash split in equal amounts between the first and second anniversaries of completion, subject to certain financial targets being met based on forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") generated during that period; and
  • Additional contingent consideration of up to £2.0 million payable in cash split in equal amounts between the first and second anniversaries of completion, subject to outperformance on the financial targets based on forecast EBITDA generated during that period.

Completion is subject to regulatory approval and expected to take place in the second quarter of 2020.

Transaction overview

  • Founded in 2013, Hurley is an established wealth management business with specialist pension expertise and a discretionary investment management offering.
  • Hurley has circa £570 million of client assets, comprising approximately:
    • £380 million of discretionary funds under management;
    • £50 million of non-discretionary assets; and
    • £140 million of other pension assets.
  • Hurley provides advice and administration to approximately 320 client family groups, including specialist pension advice on over 330 SSAS and SIPPs, with a proven track record in attracting new funds under management.
  • Hurley enjoys a strong regional presence operating from three offices in London, Surrey and Manchester. The business employs 33 staff and Hurley's experienced management team will be retained by Mattioli Woods following the Acquisition, with clear succession plans in place.
  • The Acquisition has a compelling strategic rationale:
    • In line with the Group's strategy to explore high quality acquisition opportunities, alongside our continuing focus on organic growth;
    • Extends the Group's geographic footprint into Surrey and adds scale to its existing London and Manchester operations;
    • Adds direct equity investment expertise to the Group's existing discretionary management proposition;
    • Adds nine advisers to the Group's consultancy team; and
    • The migration of the SSAS portfolio onto Mattioli Woods' proprietary pension administration platform offers potential operational efficiencies.
  • In the year ended 30 April 2019, Hurley generated revenues of £5.68 million with a profit before taxation of £0.75 million. At 30 April 2019 Hurley's gross assets were £3.30 million and net assets were £2.62 million.
  • Material financial benefits are expected from the Acquisition, which is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of ownership:
    • Annual cost savings of approximately £0.5m expected to be fully realised by the end of the first year; and
    • Opportunity to realise revenue synergies through a new distribution channel for Mattioli Woods' services.

Payment of the initial cash consideration, deal costs and completion price adjustment is expected to result in an estimated cash outflow at completion, net of cash to be acquired, of £8.9 million.

Admission of Consideration Shares

To satisfy the £7.0 million of share consideration, 842,866 Consideration Shares will be issued at a price of 830.5 pence per share at completion. Application will be made to AIM for the admission of the Consideration Shares to trading ("Admission"). Admission of the Consideration Shares, which will rank parri passu in all respects with Mattioli Woods' existing shares in issue, is expected to become effective on completion following regulatory approval.

The Sellers will enter into a lock-in deed with Mattioli Woods and its nominated adviser and broker, Canaccord Genuity Limited, restricting sales of the Consideration Shares during the two years following completion.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Ian Mattioli, Chief Executive Officer of Mattioli Woods, said:

"This exciting acquisition is an important step forward for Mattioli Woods, as we continue to expand our operations. Our discussions with the management team have confirmed the strong cultural fit and our common approach to looking after clients, where the strategy of growing the enlarged Group with the client always in mind clearly resonates.

"Hurley Partners serves a similar client base to Mattioli Woods, with the many complementary elements between our businesses enhancing our specialist pension knowledge, discretionary portfolio management and financial planning propositions. We believe the range of products and services that Mattioli Woods has to offer can support the excellent outcomes from which Hurley's clients already benefit. In addition, there are cost savings to be realised from combining our operations in London and Manchester.

"The Hurley team has a proven ability to win high quality new business and the transaction gives us an exciting new distribution channel for Mattioli Woods' services. Acting with integrity and treating clients as we would wish to be treated ourselves are central to our culture and key to maintaining the long-termmulti-generational client relationships that will deliver value for all stakeholders.

"The Acquisition provides a long term, value-accretive opportunity for the Group, despite the broader challenges the market is currently experiencing. Like Mattioli Woods, part of Hurley's revenues are fee-based, rather than being linked to the value of assets under management, administration or advice, giving our combined business a revenue profile that is less sensitive to market performance. Our profit outlook for the year remains in line with management's expectations and I believe this transaction will strengthen our position in a market that is continuing to consolidate".

Tony Hurley, Chairman of Hurley Partners Limited, added:

"This is a highly positive development for everyone associated with Hurley Partners and especially our clients and employees. Putting clients at the heart of everything we do is central to Hurley Partners' culture and we recognise the commitment of Mattioli Woods to this principle. Clients will notice no difference in our approach, which has been

built on personal service and clear communication alongside our knowledge and expertise. I am delighted to

confirm that all of the employees of Hurley Partners will be remaining with the newly combined group and will

continue to operate from our existing locations. The highest level of commitment of all directors and staff remains

unaltered. We look forward to working together as part of a strong and progressive wealth management group".

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Mattioli Woods plc

Ian Mattioli MBE, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700

Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

www.mattioliwoods.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Sunil Duggal

David Tyrrell

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Tom Diehl

www.canaccordgenuity.com

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)

Justin McKeegan, Corporate Finance

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking

www.n1singer.com

Fenchurch Advisory Partners

(Financial adviser to Hurley Partners Limited)

Graham Marchant, Senior Managing Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7382 2222

www.fenchurchadvisory.com

Media enquiries:

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4984

www.camarco.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQGLGDXDDBDGGB

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 19:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
03:40pMATTIOLI WOODS : Acquisition of Hurley Partners Limited
PU
05:33aMATTIOLI WOODS : acquires Hurley Partners
PU
03/06MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
02/27INVESTMENT LINE : Market Update - February 2020
PU
02/14MATTIOLI WOODS : Spoil your loved one with HMRC's Valentine's Day cash boost
PU
02/13MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/10MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
02/04MATTIOLI WOODS : Interim results
PU
01/13MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
01/10MATTIOLI WOODS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 63,1 M
EBIT 2020 12,2 M
Net income 2020 8,98 M
Finance 2020 27,1 M
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
EV / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 880,33  GBp
Last Close Price 790,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan James McLean Imlach CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ravi Tara Group Finance Director
Carol Avis Duncumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-1.86%274
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.69%71 444
UBS GROUP-25.91%35 042
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.38%32 349
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-14.94%26 623
STATE STREET CORPORATION-28.28%20 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group