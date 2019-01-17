Mattioli Woods : Additional Block Listing

RNS Number : 3168N Mattioli Woods PLC 17 January 2019

17 January 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Additional Block Listing

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, announces that application has been made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc for the block admission of 200,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). These Ordinary Shares will be issued to The Mattioli Woods plc Share Incentive Plan and will also be available to be issued in respect of the exercise of options under the terms of the Company's Consultants' Share Option Plan.

All Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the plans described above will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. It is expected that the block listing will become effective on 25 January 2019.

