Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mattioli Woods plc    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC (MTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 11:35:07 am
677.5 GBp   +2.65%
01/02MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : half-yearly sales release
2018MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : annual earnings release
2018MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mattioli Woods : Additional Block Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:39am EST

RNS Number : 3168N Mattioli Woods PLC 17 January 2019

17 January 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Additional Block Listing

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, announces that application has been made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc for the block admission of 200,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). These Ordinary Shares will be issued to The Mattioli Woods plc Share Incentive Plan and will also be available to be issued in respect of the exercise of options under the terms of the Company's Consultants' Share Option Plan.

All Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the plans described above will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. It is expected that the block listing will become effective on 25 January 2019.

- Ends -For further information please contact: Mattioli Woods plc

Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700 www.mattioli-woods.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited Sunil Duggal

David Tyrrell Emma Gabriel

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 www.canaccordgenuity.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSSFSFAMFUSEDF

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
02:39aMATTIOLI WOODS : Additional Block Listing
PU
01/07MATTIOLI WOODS : Block listing Interim Review
PU
01/07MATTIOLI WOODS : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
01/02MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : half-yearly sales release
2018MATTIOLI WOODS : Grants under LTIP and Director/PDMR shareholding
PU
2018MATTIOLI WOODS : AGM Statement
PU
2018MATTIOLI WOODS : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
2018MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MATTIOLI WOODS : Block listing Interim Review
PU
2018MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 63,1 M
EBIT 2019 11,9 M
Net income 2019 8,13 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,63x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Anthony Smith Chief Operating Officer
Nathan James McLean Imlach CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Murray Beveridge Smith Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC1.88%230
BLACKROCK5.15%62 520
UBS GROUP5.80%50 377
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)7.14%47 877
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.73%25 983
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD8.38%24 199
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.