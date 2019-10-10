Mattioli Woods : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

RNS Number : 3682P

Mattioli Woods PLC

10 October 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2019

and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2019, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy was posted or otherwise made available to shareholders on 19 September 2019.

The AGM for 2019 will be held on Monday, 21 October 2019 at 1 New Walk Place, Leicester LE1 6RU, commencing at 10.00am. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also available on the Company's website www.mattioliwoods.com.

