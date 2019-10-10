Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mattioli Woods plc    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 11:35:28 am
670 GBp   -2.90%
02:31aMATTIOLI WOODS : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
09/26INVESTMENT LINE : Market Update - September 2019
PU
09/20MATTIOLI WOODS : sponsored racing driver wins British GT Championship
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mattioli Woods : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:31am EDT

RNS Number : 3682P

Mattioli Woods PLC

10 October 2019

10 October 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2019

and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2019, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy was posted or otherwise made available to shareholders on 19 September 2019.

The AGM for 2019 will be held on Monday, 21 October 2019 at 1 New Walk Place, Leicester LE1 6RU, commencing at 10.00am. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also available on the Company's website www.mattioliwoods.com.

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Mattioli Woods plc

Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700

www.mattioliwoods.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Sunil Duggal

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

David Tyrrell

www.canaccordgenuity.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACSFSFEEUFUSEES

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
02:31aMATTIOLI WOODS : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
09/26INVESTMENT LINE : Market Update - September 2019
PU
09/20MATTIOLI WOODS : sponsored racing driver wins British GT Championship
PU
09/20MATTIOLI WOODS : supports Leicester Cathedral in new landmark project
PU
09/16MATTIOLI WOODS : Alzheimer's Research UK shines light on Dementia with new Samue..
PU
09/16MATTIOLI WOODS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
09/12MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/11MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
09/09MATTIOLI WOODS : September Marks World Alzheimer's Month
PU
09/03MATTIOLI WOODS : reports further growth as it focuses on client costs
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 63,8 M
EBIT 2020 12,0 M
Net income 2020 8,96 M
Finance 2020 27,5 M
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,19x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 838,75  GBp
Last Close Price 670,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan James McLean Imlach CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ravi Tara Group Finance Director
Murray Beveridge Smith Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC0.75%219
BLACKROCK, INC.6.20%65 435
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.01%39 903
UBS GROUP-13.98%38 761
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.75%20 548
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.79%18 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group