Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mattioli Woods plc    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mattioli Woods : Block Listing Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:43am EDT

RNS Number : 6405E

Mattioli Woods PLC

08 July 2019

8 July 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Block Listing InterimReview

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules:

  1. Name of the company
  2. Name of the scheme
  3. Period of return (from/to)
  4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  5. Less: Number of securities issued under the Scheme during the period
  6. Balance under the Scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period
  7. Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission
  1. Contact name and telephone number

Mattioli Woods plc

The Mattioli Woods plc Share Incentive Plan, Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan, Consultants' Share Option Plan and the Mattioli Woods 2010 Long- Term Incentive Plan (together "the Scheme")

7 January 2019 to 6 July 2019

59,785 ordinary shares of 1p each

300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each

245,782 ordinary shares of 1p each

114,003 ordinary shares of 1p each

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 7 July 2008, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 10 July 2009, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 12 January 2011, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 1 June 2012, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 January 2013, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2013, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 11 July 2014, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 13 January 2015, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 June 2015, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 21 July 2015, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 19 April 2016, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 11 January 2017, 300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 19 July 2017, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 9 May 2018, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 25 January 2019 and

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 3 May 2019. Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Mattioli Woods plc, tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Mattioli Woods plc

Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700

www.mattioli-woods.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Sunil Duggal

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

David Tyrell

www.canaccordgenuity.com

Emma Gabriel

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRGIGDRRBGBGCU

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
02:43aMATTIOLI WOODS : Block Listing Interim Review
PU
07/05MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
07/04MATTIOLI WOODS : reports "another year of sustainable profit growth, despite the..
PU
07/04MATTIOLI WOODS : Trading Update, Director Change, Notice of Results
PU
07/03MATTIOLI WOODS : Consultant Raises Over £20,000 to Build Wells in Africa
PU
06/19MATTIOLI WOODS : Completion of Amati agreement
PU
06/17MATTIOLI WOODS : Proudly Supports Motor Show East
PU
06/14MATTIOLI WOODS : Strengthens Employee Benefits Team With Chase De Vere Hire
PU
06/12MATTIOLI WOODS : Runners Battle Wind and Rain to Take on Rothley 10k
PU
06/07MATTIOLI WOODS : Rothley 10k Set to Be Biggest Yet
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 60,0 M
EBIT 2019 11,3 M
Net income 2019 7,89 M
Finance 2019 23,3 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,44  GBP
Last Close Price 7,80  GBP
Spread / Highest target 8,97%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Anthony Smith Chief Operating Officer
Nathan James McLean Imlach CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Murray Beveridge Smith Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC17.29%261
BLACKROCK INC.21.86%74 352
UBS GROUP-1.88%44 914
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.40%42 638
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.94%21 195
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.36%20 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About