Mattioli Woods : Block Listing Interim Review

Balance under the Scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period

Less: Number of securities issued under the Scheme during the period

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Mattioli Woods plc

The Mattioli Woods plc Share Incentive Plan, Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan, Consultants' Share Option Plan and the Mattioli Woods 2010 Long- Term Incentive Plan (together "the Scheme")

7 January 2019 to 6 July 2019

59,785 ordinary shares of 1p each

300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each

245,782 ordinary shares of 1p each

114,003 ordinary shares of 1p each

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 7 July 2008, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 10 July 2009, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 12 January 2011, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 1 June 2012, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 January 2013, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2013, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 11 July 2014, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 13 January 2015, 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 June 2015, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 21 July 2015, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 19 April 2016, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 11 January 2017, 300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 19 July 2017, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 9 May 2018, 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 25 January 2019 and

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 3 May 2019. Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Mattioli Woods plc, tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700