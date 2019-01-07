Mattioli Woods : Block listing Interim Review

RNS Number : 3584M Mattioli Woods PLC 07 January 2019

7 January 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Block Listing Interim Review

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules:

(a) Name of the company

(b) Name of the scheme

(c) Period of return (from/to)

(d) Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

(e) Less: Number of securities issued under the Scheme during the period

(f) Balance under the Scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period

(g) Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

(h) Contact name and telephone numberMattioli Woods plc

The Mattioli Woods plc Share Incentive Plan, Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan, Consultants' Share Option Plan and the Mattioli Woods 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan (together "the Scheme")

7 July 2018 to 6 January 2019 201,806 ordinary shares of 1p eachNil ordinary shares of 1p each

142,021 ordinary shares of 1p each

59,785 ordinary shares of 1p each

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 7 July 2008,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 10 July 2009,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 12 January 2011,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 1 June 2012,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 January 2013,

200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2013,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 11 July 2014,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 13 January 2015,

100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 June 2015,

200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 21 July 2015,

200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 19 April 2016,

200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 11 January 2017,

300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 19 July 2017 and

200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 9 May 2018. Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Mattioli Woods plc, tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700

