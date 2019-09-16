Log in
Mattioli Woods : Holding(s) in Company

09/16/2019 | 03:47am EDT

RNS Number : 4179M

Mattioli Woods PLC

16 September 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

11 SEPTEMBER 2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13 SEPTEMBER 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total number

Total of both in %

of voting

attached to shares

instruments

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

(8.A + 8.B)

rights of

issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

5.5046

5.5046

26,800,190

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

N/A

N/A

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

shares

%of voting rights

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of

(DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

Directive

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0MT3Y97

1,475,249

5.5046

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,475,249

5.5046

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may be

%of

acquired if the instrument is

voting

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

%of

financial

datex

Conversion Period

settlementxii

Number of voting rights voting

instrument

xi

rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

X

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through

Total of both if it

% of voting rights if it

equals or is

Namexv

financial instruments if it

equals or is higher than

higher than the

equals or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

notifiable

notifiable threshold

threshold

Canaccord Genuity

5.5046

5.5046

Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity

5.5046

5.5046

Wealth Group Holdings

Limited

Canaccord Genuity

5.5046

5.5046

Wealth Group Holdings

(Jersey) Limited

Canaccord Genuity

5.5046

5.5046

Wealth Group Limited

Canaccord Genuity

3.4337

3.4337

Wealth Limited

Hargreave Hale Ltd

2.0709

2.0709

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion 13 SEPTEMBER 2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLLFMRTMBTBMJL

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:46:05 UTC
