Mattioli Woods : Holding(s) in Company

RNS Number : 4179M
Mattioli Woods PLC
16 September 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
11 SEPTEMBER 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
13 SEPTEMBER 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation on
|
|
|
|
|
the date on which
|
5.5046
|
|
5.5046
|
26,800,190
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
GB00B0MT3Y97
|
|
1,475,249
|
|
5.5046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
1,475,249
|
5.5046
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1:
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Canaccord Genuity
|
5.5046
|
|
5.5046
|
|
Group Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
5.5046
|
|
5.5046
|
|
Wealth Group Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
5.5046
|
|
5.5046
|
|
Wealth Group Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
(Jersey) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
5.5046
|
|
5.5046
|
|
Wealth Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
3.4337
|
|
3.4337
|
|
Wealth Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hargreave Hale Ltd
|
2.0709
|
|
2.0709
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
Place of completion: BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
Date of completion: 13 SEPTEMBER 2019
Disclaimer
Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:46:05 UTC