Mattioli Woods : PDMR Shareholding

20 February 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, announces that on 19 February 2019 certain of its persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated sold 6,031 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Simon Gibson (Chief Investment Officer of the Company), who is considered to be a PDMR, and Jennifer Gibson (wife of Simon Gibson) sold 3,200 and 2,831 Ordinary Shares respectively, for consideration of 740p per share.

Their total interest in Ordinary Shares after these share sales is:

Name Date of sale Number of shares sold Sale price Total shares held Percentage of issued share capital held Simon Gibson(1) 19-Feb-2019 6,031 740.0p 145,250 0.52%

(1) of which 2,831 shares sold by Jennifer Gibson, wife of Simon Gibson.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. PDMR, Chief Investment Officer 2. Person closely associated with PDMR (Simon Gibson, Chief Investment Officer) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 1.

Simon Gibson

2. Jennifer Gibson

