MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
02/19 11:35:07 am
750 GBp   +0.33%
Mattioli Woods : PDMR Shareholding

02/20/2019

RNS Number : 5353Q Mattioli Woods PLC 20 February 2019

20 February 2019

Mattioli Woods plc

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company")

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, announces that on 19 February 2019 certain of its persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated sold 6,031 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Simon Gibson (Chief Investment Officer of the Company), who is considered to be a PDMR, and Jennifer Gibson (wife of Simon Gibson) sold 3,200 and 2,831 Ordinary Shares respectively, for consideration of 740p per share.

Their total interest in Ordinary Shares after these share sales is:

Name

Date of sale

Number of shares sold

Sale price

Total shares held

Percentage of issued share capital held

Simon Gibson(1)

19-Feb-2019

6,031

740.0p

145,250

0.52%

(1) of which 2,831 shares sold by Jennifer Gibson, wife of Simon Gibson.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

1. PDMR, Chief Investment Officer

2. Person closely associated with PDMR (Simon Gibson,

Chief Investment Officer)

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

1.

Simon Gibson

2. Jennifer Gibson

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  • a) Name

  • b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

For further information please contact: Mattioli Woods plc

Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

- Ends -

Tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700 www.mattioli-woods.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited Sunil Duggal

David Tyrrell Emma Gabriel

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 www.canaccordgenuity.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHVKLFFKLFXBBE

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 07:13:03 UTC
