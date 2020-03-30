Log in
Mattioli Woods : Portfolio Manager and Management Company Change for the Mattioli Woods Structured Products Fund

03/30/2020 | 10:28am EDT
Portfolio Manager and Management Company Change for the Mattioli Woods Structured Products Fund
The Portfolio Manager and Management Company have changed. Please see the below for further details.

The Portfolio Manager was Commerzbank AG London Branch and is now Lyxor International Asset Management ('LIAM'). LIAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Société Générale Group.

The Management Company was Commerz Fund Solutions S.A. (CFS) and is now Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A. (LFS). LFS is a wholly owned subsidiary of LIAM.

Further details about the Management Company and the Portfolio Manager can be found in the Fund brochure, which can be accessed from the link below:

www.structuredproductsfund.com/fund-literature

These changes have occurred as a result of the purchase of Commerzbank's Equity Markets & Commodities business by Société Générale.

Please note that you should see virtually no difference to the day to day running of the fund, and the Fund's total expense ratio (TER ) will not alter as a result of these changes.

Please contact your consultant, if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 14:27:04 UTC
