Mattioli Woods : Purchase of Company shares by EBT

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, confirms that Volaw Corporate Trustee Limited acting as trustee of the Mattioli Woods Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), on 10 February 2020 purchased in the market 5,870 ordinary shares of nominal value of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of 847.7 pence per share.
The Trust holds Ordinary Shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and, in particular, to satisfy the vesting of awards made under the Company's various employee share incentive plans. As such, the Executive Directors and other participating persons discharging management responsibilities are amongst the potential beneficiaries of the Trust.
Following the above transaction, the Trust holds 70,582 Ordinary Shares for the above purpose, representing 0.26% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCURUBRRBUUAAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:42:25 UTC