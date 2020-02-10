Log in
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
02/10 11:35:15 am
847.5 GBp   -0.29%
Mattioli Woods : Purchase of Company shares by EBT

02/10/2020
Regulatory Story
Purchase of Company shares by EBT
Released 17:36 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5448C
Mattioli Woods PLC
10 February 2020

10 February 2020

Mattioli Woods plc

('Mattioli Woods' or 'the Company')

Market purchase of Company shares

by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, confirms that Volaw Corporate Trustee Limited acting as trustee of the Mattioli Woods Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), on 10 February 2020 purchased in the market 5,870 ordinary shares of nominal value of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of 847.7 pence per share.

The Trust holds Ordinary Shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and, in particular, to satisfy the vesting of awards made under the Company's various employee share incentive plans. As such, the Executive Directors and other participating persons discharging management responsibilities are amongst the potential beneficiaries of the Trust.

Following the above transaction, the Trust holds 70,582 Ordinary Shares for the above purpose, representing 0.26% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights.

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Mattioli Woods plc


Nathan Imlach, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 116 240 8700


www.mattioli-woods.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Sunil Duggal

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

David Tyrrell

www.canaccordgenuity.com

Thomas Diehl


N+1 Singer(Joint Broker)

Richard Lindley, Corporate Finance

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Justin McKeegan, Corporate Finance

www.n1singer.com

Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Purchase of Company shares by EBT - RNS

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:42:25 UTC
