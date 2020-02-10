Mattioli Woods : Purchase of Company shares by EBT

10 February 2020

Mattioli Woods plc

('Mattioli Woods' or 'the Company')

Market purchase of Company shares

by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust

Mattioli Woods plc (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, confirms that Volaw Corporate Trustee Limited acting as trustee of the Mattioli Woods Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), on 10 February 2020 purchased in the market 5,870 ordinary shares of nominal value of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of 847.7 pence per share.

The Trust holds Ordinary Shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and, in particular, to satisfy the vesting of awards made under the Company's various employee share incentive plans. As such, the Executive Directors and other participating persons discharging management responsibilities are amongst the potential beneficiaries of the Trust.

Following the above transaction, the Trust holds 70,582 Ordinary Shares for the above purpose, representing 0.26% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights.

