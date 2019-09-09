Mattioli Woods : September Marks World Alzheimer's Month

September Marks World Alzheimer's Month
September marks World Alzheimer's Month, which is an international campaign every September to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds dementia. As a proud supporter of Alzheimer's Research UK, we have decided to support the campaign and turn our logo orange
this month! But what does an orange have to do with dementia?
Dementia is caused by diseases, most commonly Alzheimer's. Through damage caused by the disease, the brain of a person with Alzheimer's can weigh around 140g less than a healthy one - about the weight of an orange. Alzheimer's Research UK
Alzheimer's Research UK is our charity of the year for the next two years and we are proud to be partnered with them to help their mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025. It is our aim to raise £150,000 during this vital fundraising partnership to help transform lives, identify life-changing treatments and eventually a cure.
Find out more about Alzheimer's Research UK here
.
Disclaimer
Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:06:09 UTC