MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/09 07:01:47 am
720 GBp   -1.71%
Mattioli Woods : September Marks World Alzheimer's Month

09/09/2019 | 07:07am EDT
September Marks World Alzheimer's Month
September marks World Alzheimer's Month, which is an international campaign every September to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds dementia. As a proud supporter of Alzheimer's Research UK, we have decided to support the campaign and turn our logo orangethis month!

But what does an orange have to do with dementia?

Dementia is caused by diseases, most commonly Alzheimer's. Through damage caused by the disease, the brain of a person with Alzheimer's can weigh around 140g less than a healthy one - about the weight of an orange.

Alzheimer's Research UK

Alzheimer's Research UK is our charity of the year for the next two years and we are proud to be partnered with them to help their mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025. It is our aim to raise £150,000 during this vital fundraising partnership to help transform lives, identify life-changing treatments and eventually a cure.

Find out more about Alzheimer's Research UK here.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:06:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 63,8 M
EBIT 2020 12,0 M
Net income 2020 8,96 M
Finance 2020 27,5 M
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 2,43x
Capitalization 196 M
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 838,75  GBp
Last Close Price 732,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Anthony Smith Chief Operating Officer
Nathan James McLean Imlach CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Murray Beveridge Smith Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC10.15%241
BLACKROCK INC.7.89%67 125
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.58%40 563
UBS GROUP-12.30%39 813
STATE STREET CORPORATION-17.81%19 315
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.45%19 301
