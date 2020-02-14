Log in
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
02/14
844 GBp   -1.00%
11:01aMATTIOLI WOODS : Spoil your loved one with HMRC's Valentine's Day cash boost
PU
02/10MATTIOLI WOODS : Purchase of Company shares by EBT
PU
02/04MATTIOLI WOODS : Interim results
PU
Mattioli Woods : Spoil your loved one with HMRC's Valentine's Day cash boost

02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST
Spoil your loved one with HMRC's Valentine's Day cash boost
Roses are red
Tax options to view
Savings are sweet
Apply, why don't you

HMRC is using Valentine's Day to remind married couples of the potential tax saving using the marriage allowance.¹

Did you know that you may benefit from the marriage allowance if all of the following apply:

  • you are married or in a civil partnership
  • you do not pay income tax, or your income is below your personal allowance
  • your partner pays income tax at the basic rate tax (if you're in Scotland, your partner must pay the starter, basic or intermediate rate)

You can claim for previous tax years too, but only for the last four tax years. So be quick if you want to claim, and if in receipt of a pension, remember to let your pension provider known as this may alter your tax code.

You can head over to www.gov.uk/marriage-allowancefor more information.

Happy Valentine's Day!

¹ www.gov.uk/government/news/spoil-your-loved-one-with-hmrcs-valentines-day-cash-boost?utm_source=f464828d-6205-49d4-926d-1c97761284ff&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=immediate

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 16:00:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 63,1 M
EBIT 2020 12,2 M
Net income 2020 8,98 M
Finance 2020 27,1 M
Yield 2020 3,29%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,87x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 880,33  GBp
Last Close Price 852,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,45%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan James McLean Imlach CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ravi Tara Group Finance Director
Carol Avis Duncumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC5.90%299
BLACKROCK, INC.13.10%88 238
UBS GROUP6.38%48 060
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.54%41 458
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC11.97%32 086
STATE STREET CORPORATION-0.32%28 180
