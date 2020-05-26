Log in
Mattioli Woods : appoints Mark Stokes as Business and Acquisition Development Officer

05/26/2020 | 10:03am EDT
Mattioli Woods appoints Mark Stokes as Business and Acquisition Development Officer
Mattioli Woods plc 'Mattioli Woods', the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, has announced the appointment of Mark Stokes as Business and Acquisition Development Officer, to expand the firm's range of financial planning services.

On joining Mattioli Woods Mark will work alongside the existing Acquisition and Integration Team who specialise in finding and acquiring high quality business and embedding them into the Group, while also helping to develop the Group's growth strategies.

Mark joins Mattioli Woods following 20 years at IFA firm Lewis Chambers, before it was acquired by Succession Wealth in 2017, as Founder and Managing Director. Following the acquisition, Mark spent a further three years with Succession as Group Public Relations and Communications Director.

Michael Wright, Managing Director of Mattioli Woods, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Mark to Mattioli Woods, who, with his considerable experience, is a very welcome addition to the team. In these unprecedented times, we must do all we can to support and advise our clients and our people. We look forward to working with Mark as we continue to develop the business. Mattioli Woods will continue to bring together like-minded firms and individuals who share the same passion for great client outcomes as we do.'

Mark Stokes, Business and Acquisition Development Officer, commented: 'Mattioli Woods is an extremely progressive wealth management business with an all-embracing and integrated approach. It genuinely puts its people and its clients at the heart of everything it does. I am delighted to be part of a successful and focused team'.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 14:02:03 UTC
