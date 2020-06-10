Mattioli Woods appoints Sean Westwood as Team Director of Employee Benefits

Mattioli Woods plc 'Mattioli Woods', the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, has announced the appointment of Sean Westwood as Team Director of the Employee Benefits Team.Sean joins Mattioli Woods from Mercer, where he spent the last 23 years, predominately as a Principal Consultant, latterly leading their member engagement proposition within their defined contribution team. Sean brings a wealth of experience on flexible and risk benefit solutions and financial wellness propositions, strengthening the growing employee benefits offering within the Mattioli Woods Group.Sean will be directing a team of 14 Consultants and Client Relationship Managers in developing their employee benefits services, continuing to support their clients through these difficult times and beyond.Sean started his role on 1 June 2020 and is based in Scotland.Saira Chambers, Employee Benefits Director at Mattioli Woods said:Sean Westwood, Employee Benefits Team Director, commented: