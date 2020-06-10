Log in
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
Mattioli Woods : appoints Sean Westwood as Team Director of Employee Benefits

06/10/2020 | 04:18am EDT
Mattioli Woods appoints Sean Westwood as Team Director of Employee Benefits
Mattioli Woods plc 'Mattioli Woods', the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, has announced the appointment of Sean Westwood as Team Director of the Employee Benefits Team.

Sean joins Mattioli Woods from Mercer, where he spent the last 23 years, predominately as a Principal Consultant, latterly leading their member engagement proposition within their defined contribution team. Sean brings a wealth of experience on flexible and risk benefit solutions and financial wellness propositions, strengthening the growing employee benefits offering within the Mattioli Woods Group.

Sean will be directing a team of 14 Consultants and Client Relationship Managers in developing their employee benefits services, continuing to support their clients through these difficult times and beyond.

Sean started his role on 1 June 2020 and is based in Scotland.

Saira Chambers, Employee Benefits Director at Mattioli Woods said: 'We are very pleased to be welcoming Sean to the Employee Benefits Team. His depth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in achieving our long-term aspiration of growing our offering in the North and Scotland. Our key aim in employee benefits is to assist employers in attracting, retaining, motivating and engaging employees which is even more important now than it ever has been before.'

Sean Westwood, Employee Benefits Team Director, commented: 'I am pleased to be joining such a well-respected business with a refreshing approach to employee benefits. When considering my next steps, Mattioli Woods was clearly a good fit for me. Their nimble and innovative approach provides opportunities, whilst they remain focused on their core principle, keeping members at the heart of everything. I am excited to be part of the Group and to use my experience to help grow their offering.'

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:17:05 UTC
