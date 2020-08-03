Mattioli Woods completes acquisition of Hurley Partners

'We are pleased to complete our acquisition of Hurley Partners, which is an important step for the Group as we continue to expand and develop our client services. Like Mattioli Woods, Hurley Partners offers its clients specialist knowledge, expertise and services which underpin the cultural and strategic rationale for our coming together and highlights how Hurley Partners is a great fit with our existing business.'

'We are delighted to now be working together as part of a strong and progressive wealth management group at Mattioli Woods. We believe our clients will see tangible benefits as a result of us being part of a larger group. With all of our employees remaining in place as part of the newly combined Group and continuing to operate from the same locations with the highest level of commitment and personal service, we continue to put clients at the heart of everything we do.'

Mattioli Woods plc, the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, is pleased to confirm its previously announced acquisition of Hurley Partners Limited, the private client adviser and asset management business, has now completed following receipt of regulatory approval.Mattioli Woods is pleased to welcome Hurley Partners to the Group. The experienced management team from Hurley Partners will be retained by Mattioli Woods following the acquisition, working together to maintain long term client relationships that will deliver value for all stakeholders.Hurley Partners specialist pension knowledge, legacy planning expertise and robust discretionary investment management services all enhance Mattioli Woods' existing propositions, and strengthens the Group's position as one of the UK's leading providers of pension consultancy and wealth management services.Founded in 2013, Hurley Partners provides bespoke and holistic financial advice to over 300 client family groups and enjoys a strong regional presence through its three offices in London, Leatherhead and Manchester.Ian Mattioli, Chief Executive Officer of Mattioli Woods said:Tony Hurley, Chairman of Hurley Partners Limited, added: