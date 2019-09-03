Mattioli Woods reports further growth as it focuses on client costs

Wealth management business Mattioli Woods plc has announced further growth for the year ended 31 May 2019 as it continues to drive down client costs and focuses on sustainability.

MBE

Chief Executive Officer, Ian Mattioli, said he was pleased with the results and that its integrated model was focused on creating a resilient business with its clients at the absolute core.Ian said:Commenting on the current complexities in the marketplace, Ian stressed that it was absolutely right to proactively engage with clients to ensure the business is addressing their changing needs in both good and bad times.Ian commented:The performance of Mattioli Woods has been achieved despite this on-going political, economic and investment turmoil and can be attributed to four key areas:Mattioli Woods believes that the fees for financial services in the UK are generally too expensive. The long-term aim of the business is to continue to reduce the level of fees that clients pay through the innovative use of technology and evolving the business making it more efficient. It has reduced client fees by £3.1m over the past 12 months.Mattioli Woods has invested heavily in new technology that is focused not only on improving the business, via cloud-hosted IT architecture, but also client improving the experience for clients and putting them firmly in control of their and their families finances.As people seek to take charge of their money and manage it down through the generations they need long-term advice and strategies to preserve their wealth due to the current market and political turmoil. The focus on client service and the agility of the business model allowing Mattioli Woods to continue to adapt quickly for clients.Recent acquisitions are performing and integrating well, with the financial result for the year including positive contributions from SSAS Solutions based in Belfast and Broughtons. The business remains acquisitive and has a diverse pipeline of opportunities.Reporting the Group's strong financial position, with almost 30 consecutive years of profit growth, Ian confirmed the firm's adjusted EBITDA margin - earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation - was 'substantially ahead' of its 20% target. The Group also reported a rise in total client assets by 7.4% to £9.38bn.Ian concluded: