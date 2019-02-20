Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2018 Net Income of $0.6 Million

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, for 2018. This compares to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.57 per share, for 2017. The Company reported revenues of $11.0 million and $24.4 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recognized net income of $3.7 million or $0.19 per share. For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.05) per share. Operating revenues totaled $2.7 million and $2.5 million during the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $5.0 million for unused Alternative Minimum Tax credit carryforwards which will be refunded under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our 2018 operating results will be available on our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Years Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands except per
(in thousands except per
share amounts)
share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate
Sales
$
-
$
13,681
$
-
$
-
Commissions
446
894
44
294
Leasing
6,223
5,527
1,618
1,218
Utilities
3,220
3,153
806
750
Resort amenities and other
1,148
1,122
257
256
Total Operating Revenues
11,037
24,377
2,725
2,518
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate
Cost of sales
-
579
-
-
Other
2,703
878
883
241
Leasing
2,570
2,444
666
727
Utilities
2,213
1,892
579
425
Resort amenities and other
1,109
1,033
296
245
General and administrative
2,896
2,515
545
792
Share-based compensation
1,540
1,319
334
254
Depreciation
1,770
1,756
442
460
Total Operating Costs and Expenses
14,801
12,416
3,745
3,144
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(3,764)
11,961
(1,020)
(626)
Pension and other post-retirement expenses
(514)
(871)
(208)
(265)
Interest expense
(156)
(190)
(45)
(38)
Income tax benefit
4,999
-
4,999
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
565
10,900
3,726
(929)
Pension, net of income taxes of $0
(1,550)
2,041
(2,105)
1,429
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
(985)
$
12,941
$
1,621
$
500
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON
SHARE--BASIC AND DILUTED
$
0.03
$
0.57
0.19
(0.05)
Contact: Tim T. Esaki (808) 665-5480 tesaki@kapalua.com