Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Maui Land & Pineapple Co.    MLP

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO.

(MLP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:00:25 pm
10.355 USD   +0.05%
08/08MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/25MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company reported revenues of $3.1 million and $3.0 million during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.08) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  The Company reported revenues of $5.9 million and $5.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The Company did not have any sales of real estate assets during the first six months of 2019 and 2018.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our 2nd quarter 2019 operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate.  The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended June 30,
 
 2019  2018 
      
 (in thousands except  per share amounts)
 
OPERATING REVENUES     
Real estate $  209  $  300 
Leasing  1,719    1,558 
Utilities  929    810 
Resort amenities and other  248    292 
Total operating revenues  3,105    2,960 
      
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES     
Real estate  255    443 
Leasing  603    706 
Utilities  586    520 
Resort amenities and other  208    231 
General and administrative  510    725 
Share-based compensation  374    320 
Depreciation  431    446 
Total operating costs and expenses  2,967    3,391 
      
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)  138    (431)
Pension and other post-retirement expenses  (256)   (102)
Interest expense  (63)   (37)
NET LOSS$  (181) $  (570)
Pension, net of income taxes of $0  211    185 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$  30  $  (385)
      
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE     
--BASIC AND DILUTED$  (0.01)  $  (0.03) 
        


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 
 2019  2018 
      
  (in thousands except per share amounts)
 
OPERATING REVENUES     
Real estate $  366  $  336 
Leasing  3,396    3,053 
Utilities  1,677    1,514 
Resort amenities and other  509    599 
Total operating revenues  5,948    5,502 
      
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES     
Real estate  521    509 
Leasing  1,178    1,284 
Utilities  1,187    1,041 
Resort amenities and other  533    584 
General and administrative  1,350    1,556 
Share-based compensation  972    899 
Depreciation  863    885 
Total operating costs and expenses  6,604    6,758 
      
OPERATING LOSS  (656)   (1,256)
Pension and other postretirement expenses  (509)   (204)
Interest expense  (110)   (74)
NET LOSS$  (1,275) $  (1,534)
Pension, net of income taxes of $0  423    370 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$  (852) $  (1,164)
      
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE     
--BASIC & DILUTED$  (0.07)  $  (0.08) 

Contact:
Tim T. Esaki
(808) 665-5480
tesaki@mlpmaui.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO.
08/08MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/08MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/08MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/26MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
04/25MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
04/25MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 1st Quarter 2019 Results
GL
02/21MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2018 Net Income of $0.6 Million
GL
More news
Chart MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO.
Duration : Period :
Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Warren H. Haruki Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim T. Esaki Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Steve M. Case Director
Arthur C. Tokin Lead Independent Director
Anthony P. Takitani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO.3.23%200
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.99%42 213
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.41%35 499
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.99%32 723
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.16%27 496
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.04%26 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group