Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.    MLP

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.

(MLP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF REPAIR TO THE WEST MAUI DITCH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:32pm EDT

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (“MLP”) (NYSE: MLP) today announced that major repairs of the West Maui ditch system to restore the damage caused by Hurricanes Lane and Olivia have been completed.

The water from the ditch is used by the County of Maui Water Treatment Facility, Kapalua Water Company, Ltd., and various residents and farmers for drinking, irrigation, and fire suppression. The damage caused by the hurricanes resulted in irregular and inconsistent water availability due to the extensive flooding which reduced the flows and damaged a critical control gate.

As part of the restoration process, a full assessment of the ditch system was completed by MLP’s engineers and contractors prior to commencing the repair effort in December 2019. The first phase of the repair focused on repairing the diversion gate, sluice gate, bridge, access roads, and surrounding intake structures, and was completed in early 2020. The second phase of the repair was completed last week, and that phase concentrated on clearing the ditch and siphons of blockages, landslide sediments, debris, and fixing leaks in the system.

The result is a renewed ditch system. The repaired areas are less susceptible to leaks, more accessible, and now provides consistent water availability to all of the users.

About MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. is a landholding and operating company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, which consists of land planning and entitlement, development and sales activities of its landholdings on Maui; Leasing, which includes residential, resort, agricultural, commercial, and industrial land and property leases, licensing of its registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts; Utilities, which includes the operations of its Hawaii Public Utilities Commission-regulated subsidiaries, including Kapalua Water Company, Ltd. and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company, Ltd., and Resort Amenities, which includes the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club providing its members special programs, access and other privileges at certain of the amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres on the land of Maui on which it operates the Kapalua Resort community.

#          #          #

Photos of West Maui Ditch System Before & After Repairs


Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate


After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate

Attachments 

Contact:
Paul Subrata
(808) 877-1616
psubrata@kapalua.com
Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate

Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate
Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate

Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate
Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate

Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate
Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate

Before Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge & Gate
After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate

After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate
After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate

After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate
After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate

After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate
After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate

After Repairs Photos of Tunnel, Bridge and Gate

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMP
10:32pMaui land & pineapple announces completion of repair to the west maui ditch
GL
05/04MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other ..
AQ
05/01MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : Appoints michael s. hotta as cfo
AQ
05/01Maui land & pineapple appoints michael s. hotta as cfo
GL
04/23MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/23MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
04/23MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
04/23MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE : Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
03/26MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
More news
Chart MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Warren H. Haruki Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve M. Case Director
Arthur C. Tokin Lead Independent Director
Anthony P. Takitani Independent Director
David A. Heenan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.-7.82%201
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.78%38 280
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.38%36 466
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.28%28 518
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.41%28 206
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.39%27 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group