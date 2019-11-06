Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.09) per share, for the third quarter of 2018. The Company reported total operating revenues of $3.4 million and $2.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.17) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company reported total operating revenues of $9.4 million and $8.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the third quarter of 2019.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results for the third quarter of 2019 will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com .

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.





MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 305 $ 66 Leasing 1,830 1,552 Utilities 1,060 900 Resort amenities and other 242 292 Total operating revenues 3,437 2,810 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 352 1,311 Leasing 584 620 Utilities 726 593 Resort amenities and other 219 229 General and administrative 466 795 Share-based compensation 374 307 Depreciation 417 443 Total operating costs and expenses 3,138 4,298 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 299 (1,488 ) Pension and other post-retirement expenses (258 ) (102 ) Interest expense (50 ) (37 ) NET LOSS $ (9 ) $ (1,627 ) Pension, net of income taxes of $0 211 185 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 202 $ (1,442 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE --BASIC AND DILUTED $ - $ (0.09 )





MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018

(in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 671 $ 402 Leasing 5,226 4,605 Utilities 2,737 2,414 Resort amenities and other 751 891 Total operating revenues 9,385 8,312 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 873 1,820 Leasing 1,762 1,904 Utilities 1,913 1,634 Resort amenities and other 751 813 General and administrative 1,816 2,351 Share-based compensation 1,346 1,206 Depreciation 1,280 1,328 Total operating costs and expenses 9,741 11,056 OPERATING LOSS (356 ) (2,744 ) Pension and other postretirement expenses (768 ) (306 ) Interest expense (160 ) (111 ) NET LOSS $ (1,284 ) $ (3,161 ) Pension, net of income taxes of $0 634 555 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (650 ) $ (2,606 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE --BASIC & DILUTED $ (0.07 ) $ (0.17 )





Contact:

Tim T. Esaki

(808) 665-5480

tesaki@kapalua.com