Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
11/06/2019 | 09:00pm EST
KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.09) per share, for the third quarter of 2018. The Company reported total operating revenues of $3.4 million and $2.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.17) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company reported total operating revenues of $9.4 million and $8.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the third quarter of 2019.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results for the third quarter of 2019 will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate
$
305
$
66
Leasing
1,830
1,552
Utilities
1,060
900
Resort amenities and other
242
292
Total operating revenues
3,437
2,810
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate
352
1,311
Leasing
584
620
Utilities
726
593
Resort amenities and other
219
229
General and administrative
466
795
Share-based compensation
374
307
Depreciation
417
443
Total operating costs and expenses
3,138
4,298
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
299
(1,488
)
Pension and other post-retirement expenses
(258
)
(102
)
Interest expense
(50
)
(37
)
NET LOSS
$
(9
)
$
(1,627
)
Pension, net of income taxes of $0
211
185
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
202
$
(1,442
)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
--BASIC AND DILUTED
$
-
$
(0.09
)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
