Mauna Kea Technologies : 2018 Full Year Results to be announced on March 20, 2019

MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES TO ANNOUNCE 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS

ON MARCH 20, 2019

Company to host business update conference call on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 6:30 PM CET (Paris time) / 1:30 PM EDT (New York time)

Paris, March 15, 2019 - 6.00 PM CET - Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe-based and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, announced today that it will publish its financial results for 2018 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 5:45 PM CET (Paris time).

An English-language conference call will be held at 6:30 PM CET, Paris time (1:30 PM EDT, New York time), to review the financial results, recent operational accomplishments and 2019 perspectives, then will address investor and analyst questions.

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

USA: +1 646-722-4916

UK: +44 (0)20 7194 3759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 90573902#

Following the live call, a replay will be available:

- on the Mauna Kea website: https://www.maunakeatech.com/fr/investisseurs

- or by phone, during 90 days, please dial one of the following numbers: USA: +1 (646) 722-4969 UK: +44 (0)20 3364 5147 FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60 The passcode for the replay is 418839209#.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio®, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

United States France and Europe Mike Piccinino, CFA NewCap - Investor Relations Westwicke, an ICR Company Valentine Brouchot 443-213-0500 +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 maunakea@newcap.eu

