Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mauna Kea Technologies    MKEA   FR0010609263

MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES

(MKEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mauna Kea Technologies : 2018 Full Year Results to be announced on March 20, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES TO ANNOUNCE 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS

ON MARCH 20, 2019

Company to host business update conference call on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 6:30 PM CET (Paris time) / 1:30 PM EDT (New York time)

Paris, March 15, 2019 - 6.00 PM CET - Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe-based and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, announced today that it will publish its financial results for 2018 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 5:45 PM CET (Paris time).

An English-language conference call will be held at 6:30 PM CET, Paris time (1:30 PM EDT, New York time), to review the financial results, recent operational accomplishments and 2019 perspectives, then will address investor and analyst questions.

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

USA: +1 646-722-4916

UK: +44 (0)20 7194 3759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 90573902#

Following the live call, a replay will be available:

  • - on the Mauna Kea website: https://www.maunakeatech.com/fr/investisseurs

  • - or by phone, during 90 days, please dial one of the following numbers:

    USA: +1 (646) 722-4969

    UK: +44 (0)20 3364 5147 FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

    The passcode for the replay is 418839209#.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio®, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

United States

France and Europe

Mike Piccinino, CFA

NewCap - Investor Relations

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Valentine Brouchot

443-213-0500

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu

1

Disclaimer

Mauna Kea Technologies SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
01:14pMAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : 2018 Full Year Results to be announced on March 20, 201..
PU
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Executive Leadership Transition to Support it..
AQ
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Executive Leadership Transition to Support New Phase of..
PU
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Nomination
CO
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voti..
CO
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Results from Large U.S. Prospective Multi-Center Clinic..
PU
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : First Half 2018 Financial Results 2018
PU
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Half-year results
CO
2018MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6,90 M
EBIT 2018 -11,5 M
Net income 2018 -12,0 M
Debt 2018 1,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,46x
EV / Sales 2019 6,24x
Capitalization 43,1 M
Chart MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Mauna Kea Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,53 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. Gershon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sacha Loiseau Chairman
Véronique Dentan Operations Director
Christophe Lamboeuf CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
François Lacombe Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES-7.46%49
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC16.82%104 312
DANAHER CORPORATION24.23%91 277
INTUITIVE SURGICAL16.66%64 456
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.33%55 508
ILLUMINA3.09%45 452
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.