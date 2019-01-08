Maurel & Prom : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between MAUREL & PROM and NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Paris, 8 January 2019

No. 01-19

Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between

MAUREL & PROM and NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity contract made with NATIXIS ODDO BHF concerning MAUREL & PROM shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2018:

- 195,547 MAUREL & PROM shares

- €260,994.18

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 11,090 MAUREL & PROM shares

- €1,271,475.62

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, f orward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA