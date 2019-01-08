Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Maurel & Prom    MAU   FR0000051070

MAUREL & PROM (MAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Maurel & Prom : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between MAUREL & PROM and NATIXIS ODDO BHF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:04pm EST

Paris, 8 January 2019

No. 01-19

Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between

MAUREL & PROM and NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity contract made with NATIXIS ODDO BHF concerning MAUREL & PROM shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2018:

  • - 195,547 MAUREL & PROM shares

  • - €260,994.18

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

  • - 11,090 MAUREL & PROM shares

  • - €1,271,475.62

For more information, visitwww.maureletprom.fr

Contacts

MAUREL & PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45 ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations Julie Coulot/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53 maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98 maureletprom@newcap.eu

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, f orward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

Disclaimer

Établissements Maurel & Prom SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 18:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAUREL & PROM
01:04pMAUREL & PROM : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between MAUREL & PROM..
PU
12:47pMAUREL & PROM : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between MAUREL & PROM..
AQ
2018MAUREL & PROM : announces the completion of the acquisition of Shell's stake in ..
PU
2018MAUREL & PROM : & Prom announces the completion of the acquisition of Shell's st..
GL
2018MAUREL & PROM : Completion of a capital increase reserved for Rockover and the b..
PU
2018MAUREL & PROM : Completion of a capital increase reserved for Rockover and the b..
AQ
2018MAUREL & PROM : Report from the General Meetings held on Wednesday, 12 December ..
AQ
2018MAUREL & PROM : Report from the General Meetings held on Wednesday, 12 December ..
PU
2018MAUREL & PROM : Report from the General Meetings held on Wednesday, 12 December..
GL
2018GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS OF WE : Provision of preparatory documents
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 399 M
EBIT 2018 123 M
Net income 2018 73,0 M
Debt 2018 287 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,69
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 674 M
Chart MAUREL & PROM
Duration : Period :
Maurel & Prom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUREL & PROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,93 €
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Hochard Chief Executive Officer
Aussie B. Gautama Chairman
Philippe Corlay Chief Operating Officer
Roman A. Gozalo Independent Director
Nathalie Delapalme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAUREL & PROM4.02%772
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.80%73 069
CNOOC LTD1.81%70 667
EOG RESOURCES8.37%54 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.98%48 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 305
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.