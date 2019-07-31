Maurel & Prom : Completion of Angola Transaction

Purchase consideration of US$80 million adjusted for working capital and cash flows since effective date (1 January 2018)

Maurel & Prom is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of AJOCO's 20% interest in two producing and development blocks in shallow waters offshore Angola. This marks the beginning of the full involvement of M&P in the activities conducted on these two blocks.

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the 20% working interest owned by Angola Japan Oil Co., Ltd. ("AJOCO"), a majority owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation ("Mitsubishi"), in two blocks offshore Angola, Block 3/05 and Block 3/05A as planned (the "Transaction").

Michel Hochard, Chief Executive Officer of M&P, commented: "The completion of this transaction represents an important new country entry for M&P and a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. The new regulatory and institutional landscape in Angola offers exciting opportunities for value creation going forward. As the first independent E&P to enter Angola since these changes came into effect, we are well positioned to capitalise on this growth potential in the region."

Adjusted completion payment

As per the sales and purchase agreement, the purchase consideration of US$80 million (less a deposit of US$2 million paid at the announcement of the Transaction) has been adjusted by US$43 million for working capital and cash flows received and disbursed by AJOCO on behalf of M&P since the contractual economic effective date of 1 January 2018.

As a result, the net cash paid to AJOCO by M&P on completion of the Transaction is US$35 million, funded by M&P's existing cash resources.

The consolidation of these assets in M&P's production and financial reporting will start from Q3 2019.

Strong strategic rationale for M&P

The Transaction fits M&P's strategy of development through value creative M&A:

Marks the entry of M&P into Angola, Africa's second largest oil producer, where it is well positioned to capture significant growth opportunities

o Expands M&P's position in the lower Congo Basin, a successful, historical region of expertise

o Potential for further transactions to consolidate a material portfolio in Angola

Long track record of production in a prolific basin

Cash flow generative assets with access to immediate production

Upside potential through field optimisation and resources development

Development drilling and water injection optimisation expected to support production in the short to medium term



Longer-term optionality through potential development of contingent resources (Punja)

