Maurel & Prom : General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2020

Paris, 9 June 2020

N° 10-20

General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2020

In light of the Covid-19 global pandemic and given the measures implemented by the government to restrict travel and mass gatherings, under the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A.'s Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held behind closed doors (à huis clos), i.e. without the physical presence of shareholders, on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at 2.30pm at the Company's head office located at 51, rue d'Anjou - 75008 Paris, France.

Under these conditions, shareholders may only exercise their voting rights remotely, before the General Shareholders' Meeting, using the postal or proxy voting form, or by electronic means through the VOTACESS secure voting platform.

The Company's General Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast in full - live and as a recording - on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr). Any shareholder may submit questions in writing on topics pertaining to the General Shareholders' Meeting up to four business days before the date of the meeting.

It will not be possible to ask questions during the meeting, nor table draft amendments or new resolutions.

General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2020: Preparatory documents

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), on May 3, 2020. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2020").

It was followed by the publication on June 8, 2020 of the notice of meeting in BALO and in the newspaper "La Loi" of the same day.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, on the abovementioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris).

Any holder of registered shares may request, as from the publication of the convening notice and until the fifth day (included) prior to the General Meeting, to be provided with the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. This request shall be sent by post to the Company or to CACEIS Corporate Trust (CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14, rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9).

Page 1 sur 2