Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Maurel & Prom    MAU   FR0000051070

MAUREL & PROM

(MAU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/25 03:26:07 pm
2.383 EUR   -4.30%
03:08pMAUREL & PROM : Results of the Kama-1 well in Gabon
PU
01:46pMAUREL & PROM :  Results of the Kama-1 Well in Gabon
BU
02/06ACTIVITY AND SALES FOR 2019 : US$504m (+14%)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Maurel & Prom : Results of the Kama-1 well in Gabon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:08pm EST

Paris, 25 February 2020

No. 05-20

Results of the Kama-1 well in Gabon

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") announces the completion of drilling operations on the Kama-1 exploration well on the Kari licence in south Gabon.

The well encountered several series of oil shows between 1,865 and 2,701 metres (total depth of the well) in the Kissenda formation, main objective of the drilling, and a sample of 35° API oil has been collected.

However the mediocre quality of the reservoirs did not justify a commercial test.

The drilling nevertheless confirms the presence of an active petroleum system in the region. It also provided additional data which will be helpful for the continuation of exploration activities in the area, and in particular for the definition of the second well.

Maurel & Prom's operations in Gabon :

Cap Lopez

Ezanga (production)

M&P: 80%

Kari (exploration)

M&P: 100%

Kama-1 well

Nyanga-Mayombé (exploration)

M&P: 100%

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Page 1 of 2

Contacts

Maurel & Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45 ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communication and investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53 maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98 maureletprom@newcap.eu

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward- looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Établissements Maurel & Prom SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 20:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAUREL & PROM
03:08pMAUREL & PROM : Results of the Kama-1 well in Gabon
PU
01:46pMAUREL & PROM :  Results of the Kama-1 Well in Gabon
BU
02/06ACTIVITY AND SALES FOR 2019 : US$504m (+14%)
PU
02/06MAUREL & PROM : Activity and Sales for 2019: US$504m (+14%)
BU
02/06MAUREL & PROM : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/15MAUREL & PROM : 2020 Financial Calendar
BU
01/15MAUREL & PROM : Provisional calendar
CO
01/08MAUREL & PROM : M&P Eligible for French “PEA-PME” Equity Savings Sch..
BU
01/08MAUREL & PROM : Eligibility to PEA-PME (FR)
CO
01/07MAUREL & PROM : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 480 M
EBIT 2020 141 M
Net income 2020 96,6 M
Debt 2020 217 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 7,31x
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 478 M
Chart MAUREL & PROM
Duration : Period :
Maurel & Prom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUREL & PROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,19  €
Last Close Price 2,49  €
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Cleret de Langavant Chief Executive Officer
Aussie B. Gautama Chairman
Philippe Corlay Chief Operating Officer
Roman A. Gozalo Independent Director
Nathalie Delapalme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAUREL & PROM-11.70%533
CNOOC LIMITED-1.68%67 240
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.30%60 954
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.54%40 671
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.21%35 268
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%33 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group