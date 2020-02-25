Maurel & Prom : Results of the Kama-1 well in Gabon

Paris, 25 February 2020

No. 05-20

Results of the Kama-1 well in Gabon

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") announces the completion of drilling operations on the Kama-1 exploration well on the Kari licence in south Gabon.

The well encountered several series of oil shows between 1,865 and 2,701 metres (total depth of the well) in the Kissenda formation, main objective of the drilling, and a sample of 35° API oil has been collected.

However the mediocre quality of the reservoirs did not justify a commercial test.

The drilling nevertheless confirms the presence of an active petroleum system in the region. It also provided additional data which will be helpful for the continuation of exploration activities in the area, and in particular for the definition of the second well.

Maurel & Prom's operations in Gabon :

Cap Lopez

Ezanga (production)

M&P: 80%

Kari (exploration)

M&P: 100%

Kama-1 well

Nyanga-Mayombé (exploration)

M&P: 100%

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Page 1 of 2