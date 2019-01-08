Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Maurel & Prom    MAU   FR0000051070

MAUREL & PROM (MAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Maurel & Prom : Venezuela congress slams oil deals with U.S., French companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 06:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition-run congress on Tuesday issued a resolution calling deals between state-run oil company PDVSA and U.S. and French companies announced this week illegal, since they had not been sent to lawmakers for approval.

The body said the oilfield deals with France's Maurel & Prom and little-known U.S. company Erepla violated article 150 of Venezuela's constitution, which requires that contracts signed between the state and foreign companies be approved by the National Assembly, as Venezuela's congress is known.

"They are giving concessions that violate the law," said lawmaker Jorge Millan, mentioning the two contracts.

Congress, largely stripped of its power since the opposition took it over in 2016, is unlikely to be able block the deals from going forward. But the rejection could create legal complications under a future government.

Maduro is set to be inaugurated for his second consecutive term on Thursday following a May vote considered a sham by the domestic opposition and many foreign governments. A regional bloc of Latin American countries last week called on Maduro, a protege of the late Hugo Chavez, not to take office.

The deals are part of Maduro's effort to reverse a sharp decline in the OPEC nation's crude output that has crippled its economy. Erepla said it would invest up to $500 million in three fields, while Maurel & Prom said it would invest up to $400 million for a 40 percent stake in an oilfield joint venture.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment. Maurel & Prom did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours in France.

A spokesman for Erepla, registered in Delaware in November and part-owned by a prominent Florida Republican donor and shipping magnate, said Venezuela's hydrocarbons law "allows PDVSA to contract with companies like Erepla to execute field services without any additional approvals required."

Referring to the Erepla deal during the congressional session earlier on Tuesday, Millan said that while PDVSA referred to the agreement as an oilfield service contract, "the company will be conducting oil exploration and production activities."

Maurel & Prom Chief Executive Michel Hochard said the company would act "in accordance with the instructions given" by Maduro and Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo, according to a statement attributed to him in a PDVSA press release.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAUREL & PROM
06:57pMAUREL & PROM : Venezuela congress slams oil deals with U.S., French companies
RE
01:04pMAUREL & PROM : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between MAUREL & PROM..
PU
12:47pMAUREL & PROM : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement between MAUREL & PROM..
AQ
2018MAUREL & PROM : announces the completion of the acquisition of Shell's stake in ..
PU
2018MAUREL & PROM : & Prom announces the completion of the acquisition of Shell's st..
GL
2018MAUREL & PROM : Completion of a capital increase reserved for Rockover and the b..
PU
2018MAUREL & PROM : Completion of a capital increase reserved for Rockover and the b..
AQ
2018MAUREL & PROM : Report from the General Meetings held on Wednesday, 12 December ..
AQ
2018MAUREL & PROM : Report from the General Meetings held on Wednesday, 12 December ..
PU
2018MAUREL & PROM : Report from the General Meetings held on Wednesday, 12 December..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 399 M
EBIT 2018 123 M
Net income 2018 73,0 M
Debt 2018 287 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,69
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 674 M
Chart MAUREL & PROM
Duration : Period :
Maurel & Prom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUREL & PROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,93 €
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Hochard Chief Executive Officer
Aussie B. Gautama Chairman
Philippe Corlay Chief Operating Officer
Roman A. Gozalo Independent Director
Nathalie Delapalme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAUREL & PROM4.02%772
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.80%73 069
CNOOC LTD2.30%70 667
EOG RESOURCES8.37%54 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.98%48 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 305
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.