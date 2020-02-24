Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC    MAV4   GB00B043QW84

MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC

(MAV4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/24 11:35:01 am
66 GBp   --.--%
11:38aMAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 : Statement re Net Asset Value and Proposed Dividend
PU
02/06MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 : Statement re Offer for Subscription
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 : Statement re Net Asset Value and Proposed Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:38am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Statement re Net Asset Value and Proposed Dividend
Released 16:35 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9558D
Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC
24 February 2020

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC

Net Asset Value and Proposed Final Dividend

The Directors of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (the Company) confirm that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2019 was 70.91p per Ordinary Share.

The Directors propose that a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019, of 2.00p per Ordinary Share, be paid on 22 May 2020 to Shareholders on the register at close of business on 24 April 2020.

The Company has in place a Dividend Investment Scheme (DIS) through which Shareholders may elect to have their dividend payments used to acquire new Ordinary Shares issued by the Company under the standing authority requested from Shareholders at Annual General Meetings. Shares issued under the DIS should qualify for VCT tax reliefs applicable for the tax year in which they are allotted. Terms & conditions of the scheme, together with a mandate form, are available from the Company's website at: www.mavencp.com/migvct4.

Shareholders who have not previously applied to participate in the DIS and who wish to do so in respect of the dividend payable on 22 May 2020, should ensure that a mandate form, or CREST instruction if appropriate, is received by Link Asset Services prior to the dividend election date of 11 May 2020.

Further to the information disclosed above, the Directors confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information (as defined by Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)) that the Directors and the Company may have in their possession relating to the Company during the 30 day closed period leading up to the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been or will be notified to a regulatory information service.

Issued on behalf of the Board

Maven Capital Partners UK LLP

Company Secretary

24 February 2020


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
STRSEFFMLESSEDE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Statement re Net Asset Value and Proposed Dividend - RNS

Disclaimer

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VC
11:38aMAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 : Statement re Net Asset Value and Proposed Divide..
PU
02/06MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 : Statement re Offer for Subscription
PU
More news
Chart MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC
Duration : Period :
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Donald Cormack Chairman
Malcolm Graham-Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
William Robert Nixon Non-Executive Director
Peter Linthwaite Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC0.00%97
BLACKROCK, INC.10.80%86 446
UBS GROUP3.76%46 889
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.49%41 678
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.51%40 567
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC11.84%32 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group