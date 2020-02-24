Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 : Statement re Net Asset Value and Proposed Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC

Net Asset Value and Proposed Final Dividend

The Directors of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (the Company) confirm that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2019 was 70.91p per Ordinary Share.

The Directors propose that a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019, of 2.00p per Ordinary Share, be paid on 22 May 2020 to Shareholders on the register at close of business on 24 April 2020.

he Company has in place a Dividend Investment Scheme (DIS) through which Shareholders may elect to have their dividend payments used to acquire new Ordinary Shares issued by the Company under the standing authority requested from Shareholders at Annual General Meetings.

Shares issued under the DIS should qualify for VCT tax reliefs applicable for the tax year in which they are allotted.

Terms & conditions of the scheme, together with a mandate form, are available from the Company's website at:

Shareholders who have not previously applied to participate in the DIS and who wish to do so in respect of the dividend payable on 22 May 2020, should ensure that a mandate form, or CREST instruction if appropriate, is received by Link Asset Services prior to the dividend election date of 11 May 2020.

Further to the information disclosed above, the Directors confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information (as defined by Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)) that the Directors and the Company may have in their possession relating to the Company during the 30 day closed period leading up to the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been or will be notified to a regulatory information service.

Issued on behalf of the Board

Maven Capital Partners UK LLP

Company Secretary

24 February 2020