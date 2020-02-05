Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Mawson Resources Limited    MAW   CA57776G1063

MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

February 05, 2020 Mawson Drills Best South Palokas Intercept: 8 Metres @ 7.9 g/t Gold Read more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:16am EDT
  • Updated Resource: The current and ongoing 15km drill program (Nov '19 - April '20) aims to infill and extend the Palokas, South Palokas and Raja resource areas delivering the data for an updated resource estimate at the end of Q2 2020;
  • Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM;
  • Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies
  • Drill hits in early 2019 include 19.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t gold ('Au') and 908 ppm Co, 8.9 g/t AuEq and 31.3 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 1,030 ppm Co, 6.0 g/t AuEq
  • Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years
  • Exceedingly strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource
Learn more

Latest News

February 05, 2020


Mawson Drills Best South Palokas Intercept: 8 Metres @ 7.9 g/t Gold
Read more

January 29, 2020


Mawson Enters Central Victorian Goldfields in Australia Through Strategic Investment, Direct Project Acquistion and Joint Ventures
Read more

January 20, 2020


Mawson Extends South Palokas Mineralization With Shallow Intercept Grading 6.3 g/t Gold Over 9 Metres From 93.7 Metres
Read more

The qualified person for Mawson, Mr. Michael Hudson, CEO & Chairman and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this site.

Disclaimer

Mawson Resources Limited published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 10:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED
05/08MAWSON RESOURCES : Announces Public Offering of Units
AQ
05/07MAWSON RESOURCES : May 07, 2020 Mawson Announces Public Offering Of Units Read m..
PU
05/05MAWSON RESOURCES : Triples Landholding at Sunday Creek and Outlines Exploration ..
AQ
05/04MAWSON RESOURCES : May 04, 2020 Mawson Triples Landholding at Sunday Creek and O..
PU
04/21MAWSON RESOURCES : Intersects New High-Grade Zone 19.5 metres @ 7.1 gt Gold, 1,0..
AQ
04/09MAWSON RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Participation Rights Financing
AQ
04/09MAWSON RESOURCES : Closes Investment And Acquisition In Australia
AQ
04/08MAWSON RESOURCES : April 08, 2020 Mawson Announces Closing of Participation Righ..
PU
04/02MAWSON RESOURCES : Announces Exercise of Participation Rights
AQ
04/01MAWSON RESOURCES : April 01, 2020 Mawson Announces Exercise Of Participation Rig..
PU
More news
Chart MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mawson Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,68  CAD
Last Close Price 0,36  CAD
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 90,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Cook President
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Alan Henstridge Independent Director
Mark Stephen Saxon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED91.89%55
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.88%50 523
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION58.08%48 294
POLYUS0.00%21 708
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.56.26%19 284
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED4.77%15 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group