February 05, 2020 Mawson Drills Best South Palokas Intercept: 8 Metres @ 7.9 g/t Gold Read more

Updated Resource: The current and ongoing 15km drill program (Nov '19 - April '20) aims to infill and extend the Palokas, South Palokas and Raja resource areas delivering the data for an updated resource estimate at the end of Q2 2020;
Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM;
Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies
Drill hits in early 2019 include 19.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t gold ('Au') and 908 ppm Co, 8.9 g/t AuEq and 31.3 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 1,030 ppm Co, 6.0 g/t AuEq
Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years
Exceedingly strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource
Latest News
February 05, 2020
February 05, 2020
Mawson Drills Best South Palokas Intercept: 8 Metres @ 7.9 g/t Gold
January 29, 2020
January 29, 2020
Mawson Enters Central Victorian Goldfields in Australia Through Strategic Investment, Direct Project Acquistion and Joint Ventures
January 20, 2020
January 20, 2020
Mawson Extends South Palokas Mineralization With Shallow Intercept Grading 6.3 g/t Gold Over 9 Metres From 93.7 Metres
The qualified person for Mawson, Mr. Michael Hudson, CEO & Chairman and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this site.
Disclaimer
Mawson Resources Limited published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 10:15:01 UTC