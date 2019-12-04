Mawson Resources : December 04, 2019 Mawson Provides Resource Expansion Drill Program Update From Finland Read more

Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW) has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot-Rompas gold-cobalt discovery in Finland.
December 04, 2019
December 04, 2019
Mawson Provides Resource Expansion Drill Program Update From Finland
November 07, 2019
November 07, 2019
Mawson Commences Major Resource Expansion Drill Program At Rajapalot
November 06, 2019
November 06, 2019
Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The qualified person for Mawson, Mr. Michael Hudson, CEO & Chairman and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this site.
Mawson Resources Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:48:09 UTC