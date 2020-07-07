Mawson Resources : July 07, 2020 Mawson Preparing to Drill High-Grade Redcastle Gold Project in Victoria, Australia Read more

Mawson is a gold exploration company with high-quality gold assets in two safe, Tier 1 mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is expanding the most advanced gold-cobalt resource discovery in Finland, while testing a never-explored for search space for high grades at depth, in one of the most fertile gold regions in the world in Victoria Australia.



FINLAND



14km drill program in Finland just completed will deliver the data for an updated resource estimate in Q3 2020;

Substantial exploration target area to test and extend known resources areas

Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM ('DHEM');

Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies

Drill hits in 2020 include: 7.2 metres @ 21.7 g/t gold, 17.7 metres @ 4.3g/t gold equivalent, 6.0 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq, 12 Metres @ 6.8 g/t AuEq and 10.3 metres @ 6.3g/t AuEq.

Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years, strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource

AUSTRALIA