Mawson Resources : July 07, 2020 Mawson Preparing to Drill High-Grade Redcastle Gold Project in Victoria, Australia Read more

MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAW)
Mawson Resources : July 07, 2020 Mawson Preparing to Drill High-Grade Redcastle Gold Project in Victoria, Australia

07/07/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Mawson is a gold exploration company with high-quality gold assets in two safe, Tier 1 mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is expanding the most advanced gold-cobalt resource discovery in Finland, while testing a never-explored for search space for high grades at depth, in one of the most fertile gold regions in the world in Victoria Australia.

FINLAND

  • 14km drill program in Finland just completed will deliver the data for an updated resource estimate in Q3 2020;
  • Substantial exploration target area to test and extend known resources areas
  • Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM ('DHEM');
  • Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies
  • Drill hits in 2020 include: 7.2 metres @ 21.7 g/t gold, 17.7 metres @ 4.3g/t gold equivalent, 6.0 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq, 12 Metres @ 6.8 g/t AuEq and 10.3 metres @ 6.3g/t AuEq.
  • Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years, strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource

AUSTRALIA

  • Exciting Targets with new Australian acquisition brings:
    • Outright purchase and joint venture of three high-grade, Fosterville-style (shallow-orogenic) exploration projects with numerous historic mines that lack drill testing
    • Right of first refusal on largest contiguous land package in the State of Victoria with 3,600sq km of high priority exploration ground.
Disclaimer

Mawson Resources Limited published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 21:43:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,57 M -2,63 M -2,63 M
Net cash 2019 1,84 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 92,6 M 68,2 M 68,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mawson Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,73 CAD
Last Close Price 0,37 CAD
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Cook President
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Alan Henstridge Independent Director
Mark Stephen Saxon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED97.30%67
NEWMONT CORPORATION40.30%49 102
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION49.34%46 680
POLYUS75.69%23 358
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.55.43%19 357
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.39%18 372
