Mawson Resources : March 25, 2020 Mawson Closes Central Victorian Goldfields Investment and Acquisition in Australia Read more

Updated Resource: The current and ongoing 15km drill program (Nov '19 - April '20) aims to infill and extend the Palokas, South Palokas and Raja resource areas delivering the data for an updated resource estimate at the end of Q2 2020;

Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM;

Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies

Drill hits in early 2019 include 19.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t gold ('Au') and 908 ppm Co, 8.9 g/t AuEq and 31.3 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 1,030 ppm Co, 6.0 g/t AuEq

Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years

Exceedingly strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource Learn more

Latest News March 25, 2020

Mawson Closes Central Victorian Goldfields Investment and Acquisition in Australia

Mawson Announces Execution of Agreements for Central Victorian Goldfields Investment and Acquisition in Australia

Mawson Drills 7.2 Metres @ 21.7 g/t Gold Including 2 Metres @ 52.7 g/t Gold In A 120 Metre Step-Out Hole

The qualified person for Mawson, Mr. Michael Hudson, CEO & Chairman and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this site.