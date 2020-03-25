Log in
MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED MAW CA57776G1063

MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mawson Resources : March 25, 2020 Mawson Closes Central Victorian Goldfields Investment and Acquisition in Australia Read more

03/25/2020 | 09:13pm EDT
  • Updated Resource: The current and ongoing 15km drill program (Nov '19 - April '20) aims to infill and extend the Palokas, South Palokas and Raja resource areas delivering the data for an updated resource estimate at the end of Q2 2020;
  • Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM;
  • Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies
  • Drill hits in early 2019 include 19.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t gold ('Au') and 908 ppm Co, 8.9 g/t AuEq and 31.3 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 1,030 ppm Co, 6.0 g/t AuEq
  • Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years
  • Exceedingly strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource
Learn more

Latest News

March 25, 2020


Mawson Closes Central Victorian Goldfields Investment and Acquisition in Australia
Read more

March 23, 2020


Mawson Announces Execution of Agreements for Central Victorian Goldfields Investment and Acquisition in Australia
Read more

March 09, 2020


Mawson Drills 7.2 Metres @ 21.7 g/t Gold Including 2 Metres @ 52.7 g/t Gold In A 120 Metre Step-Out Hole
Read more

The qualified person for Mawson, Mr. Michael Hudson, CEO & Chairman and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this site.

Disclaimer

Mawson Resources Limited published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 01:12:04 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 35,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,68  CAD
Last Close Price 0,19  CAD
Spread / Highest target 414%
Spread / Average Target 265%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Cook President
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Alan Henstridge Independent Director
Mark Stephen Saxon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED2.70%25
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.32%38 362
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.66%34 837
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 101
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.38%12 588
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-19.97%11 017
