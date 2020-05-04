Mawson Resources : May 04, 2020 Mawson Triples Landholding at Sunday Creek and Outlines Exploration Plans for its Victorian Goldfields Projects in Australia Read more

Log in
MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAW)
A high-quality gold exploration company in two safe, Tier 1 mining friendly jurisdictions

FINLAND: The most advanced gold-cobalt resource discovery in Finland

  • 15km drill program in Finland through to mid April 2020 to deliver the data for an updated resource estimate in Q3 2020;
  • Substantial exploration target area to test and extend known resources areas
  • Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM ('DHEM');
  • Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies
  • Drill hits in 2020 strong start, holes released include: 7.2 metres @ 21.7 g/t gold, 17.7 metres @ 4.3g/t gold equivalent, 6.0 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq, 12 Metres @ 6.8 g/t AuEq and 10.3 metres @ 6.3g/t AuEq.
  • Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years, strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource

AUSTRALIA

  • Exciting Targets with new Australian acquisition brings:
    • Outright purchase and joint venture of three high-grade, Fosterville-style (shallow-orogenic) exploration projects with numerous historic mines that lack drill testing
    • Right of first refusal on largest contiguous land package in the State of Victoria with 3,600sq km of high priority exploration ground.
Mawson Resources Limited published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 21:13:00 UTC
Technical analysis trends MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,68  CAD
Last Close Price 0,40  CAD
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Cook President
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Alan Henstridge Independent Director
Mark Stephen Saxon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAWSON RESOURCES LIMITED116.22%57
NEWMONT CORPORATION40.37%49 371
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION57.01%47 773
POLYUS0.22%21 398
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.49.69%18 391
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.67%14 708
