Mawson Resources : May 04, 2020 Mawson Triples Landholding at Sunday Creek and Outlines Exploration Plans for its Victorian Goldfields Projects in Australia Read more

A high-quality gold exploration company in two safe, Tier 1 mining friendly jurisdictions
FINLAND: The most advanced gold-cobalt resource discovery in Finland
15km drill program in Finland through to mid April 2020 to deliver the data for an updated resource estimate in Q3 2020;
Substantial exploration target area to test and extend known resources areas
Effective Drill Targeting: Based on discovery success from earlier this year, drilling will be directed by geologic controls of high-grade gold zones and fixed loop electromagnetic ('EM') conductors, with further targeting refined by down hole EM ('DHEM');
Building ounces: to date 70-90,000 oz AuEq per 100 metre of mineralization drilled within each of 3 mineralized bodies
Drill hits in 2020 strong start, holes released include: 7.2 metres @ 21.7 g/t gold, 17.7 metres @ 4.3g/t gold equivalent, 6.0 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq, 12 Metres @ 6.8 g/t AuEq and 10.3 metres @ 6.3g/t AuEq.
Fully permitted for summer and winter drilling for next 2 years, strong local support, cobalt a strategic resource
AUSTRALIA
Exciting Targets with new Australian acquisition brings:
Outright purchase and joint venture of three high-grade, Fosterville-style (shallow-orogenic) exploration projects with numerous historic mines that lack drill testing
Right of first refusal on largest contiguous land package in the State of Victoria with 3,600sq km of high priority exploration ground.
