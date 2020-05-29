Log in
MAX Automation SE: Annual General Meeting 2020 held virtually for the first time - Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock newly elected to the Supervisory Board

05/29/2020 | 11:15am EDT

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MAX Automation SE: Annual General Meeting 2020 held virtually for the first time - Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock newly elected to the Supervisory Board

29.05.2020 / 17:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE: Annual General Meeting 2020 held virtually for the first time - Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Dusseldorf, 29 May 2020 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today held its 2020 Annual General Meeting virtually for the first time. Dr. Christian Diekmann, Chairman of the meeting and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation first explained the modalities of the virtual meeting and gave an overview of the activities of the Supervisory Board in the financial year 2019. Afterwards, Andreas Krause, Member of the Supervisory Board as well as Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of MAX Automation SE, reported in detail about the developments at MAX Automation in the past year 2019.

In his presentation, Andreas Krause addressed both the overall development of the Group and in detail the individual business segments for the past financial year. He also assessed MAX Automation for the currently very challenging year 2020, which is particularly strained by the COVID-19 crisis: "The past year was characterized by a transition, in which the course for a profitable future of MAX was set. COVID-19 is now delaying the initiated positive development. Yet, the COVID-19 crisis strengthens my confidence that we are on the right track with our strategic realignment. As a result, we have succeeded in mitigating the initial effects of this pandemic, even though we are already feeling the impact. Nevertheless, we will consistently continue with the de-risking measures to minimize or completely rule out negative influences on the growth process," said Andreas Krause.

With 61.52% of the share capital present at the time of voting, the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board were largely accepted. The Supervisory Board takes on a new composition upon the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020. Thus, Mr. Andreas Krause and Mr. Oliver Jaster have resigned from their respective offices as members of the Supervisory Board. As previously announced, Mr. Krause will also resign from his positions as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chairman of the Management Board as of 15 June 2020. Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board by the shareholders.

In addition to the two newly elected members, the five-member board consists of Dr. Christian Diekmann (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, Managing Director and CFO of Zertus GmbH), Dr. Jens Kruse (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, Chief Representative of the Privatbank M.M. Warburg & Co KGaA) and Dr. Ralf Guckert (CDO of Günther Holding SE).

Instead of a general debate, shareholders had the opportunity to submit questions via an online service prior to the Annual General Meeting. All questions were answered during the AGM.

Further information in German on the Annual General Meeting 2020 and the voting results are available at www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/.

Contact:

Katja Redweik    
Head of Corporate Development/IR    
MAX Automation SE    
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144    
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com    
 

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister     Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH     newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33     Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de     marco.cabras@newskontor.de
www.crossalliance.de     www.newskontor.de
 

About MAX Automation SE
MAX Automation SE (WKN: A2DA58), based in Düsseldorf, is an internationally active industrial group for high-tech automation solutions. The operating business is divided into three divisions: in its Process Technology segment, the Group's comprehensive technological Expertise makes it an innovation leader in the development and manufacture of proprietary solutions (e.g. dosing, impregnation), particularly for the automotive and electronics industries. In its Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs technologically complex systems for the recycling, energy and raw materials industries. The Evolving Technologies division of MAX Automation develops high-quality assembly and system solutions for the medical technology and automotive industries as well as for robotics and augmented automation.

www.maxautomation.com


29.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1059389

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1059389  29.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
