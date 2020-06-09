Log in
MAX Automation SE: Dr Christian Diekmann appointed as Managing Director of the Company and as CEO of the Management Board no later than 1 January 2021

06/09/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE: Dr Christian Diekmann appointed as Managing Director of the Company and as CEO of the Management Board no later than 1 January 2021

09.06.2020 / 17:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE: Dr Christian Diekmann appointed as Managing Director of the Company and as CEO of the Management Board no later than 1 January 2021

Dusseldorf, 09 June 2020 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today appointed Dr Christian Diekmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, as Managing Director as well as CEO as of 1 January 2021 at the latest; additionally, Dr Diekmann will also be responsible for the Finance Department from the same date. At the same time, Dr. Diekmann will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and exercise his mandate as an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board for the remainder of his term of office.

Dr Diekmann has been accompanying the development of MAX Automation SE as Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2019 and knows the company very well. In his function as chairman of the board of directors he works closely together with the Management Board, so that a continuous transition is guaranteed. Dr. Diekmann looks back on many years of management responsibility in various industries and has extensive experience abroad.

After studying business administration and obtaining a doctorate at the University of Halle, he started his professional career as business consultant in 1994. In 1996 he joined McKinsey & Company and worked at the Cologne and Chicago offices. In 2000, Dr Diekmann was appointed as Director and Co-Head of the Oppenheim Investor Division at the Private Bank Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie in Cologne, before assuming the position of Director at the investment company Argantis GmbH in Cologne in 2004. From 2008 to 2013, Dr Diekmann held various positions at Comdirect Bank AG, Quickborn, including Chief Human Resources Officer and from 2009 to 2013 Chief Financial Officer. Since 2013 he has been Managing Director of ZRT GmbH and Zertus GmbH in Hamburg, an internationally operating Group of seven independent subsidiaries that produce and market high-quality food and beverages.

"I am very pleased to take over responsibility for MAX Automation SE in this challenging time and I am looking forward to the upcoming tasks to increase the entrepreneurial potential of MAX Automation SE. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. At the same time, I would like to thank my predecessor Andreas Krause for his great commitment. He has started the important process of business realignment. I would like to build on this foundation and successfully develop MAX Automation SE," says Dr Diekmann.

Contact:
Katja Redweik		    
Head of Corporate Development/IR    
MAX Automation SE    
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144    
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com    
 

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister     Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH     newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33     Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de     marco.cabras@newskontor.de
www.crossalliance.de     www.newskontor.de
 

About MAX Automation SE
MAX Automation SE (WKN: A2DA58), based in Düsseldorf, is an internationally active industrial group for high-tech automation solutions. The operating business is divided into three divisions: in its Process Technology segment, the Group's comprehensive technological Expertise makes it an innovation leader in the development and manufacture of proprietary solutions (e.g. dosing, impregnation), particularly for the automotive and electronics industries. In its Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs technologically complex systems for the recycling, energy and raw materials industries. The Evolving Technologies division of MAX Automation develops high-quality assembly and system solutions for the medical technology and automotive industries as well as for robotics and augmented automation.

www.maxautomation.com


09.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1066141

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1066141  09.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1066141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
