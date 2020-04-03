Log in
MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
News 
MAX Automation SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/03/2020 | 09:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2020 / 15:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction
Share pledge of 865,000 shares of MAX Automation SE as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58937  03.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
