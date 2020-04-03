|
MAX Automation SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/03/2020 | 09:30am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.04.2020 / 15:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Oliver
|Last name(s):
|Jaster
|Position:
|Member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
b) Nature of the transaction
|Share pledge of 865,000 shares of MAX Automation SE as part of a credit transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|
|Breite Straße 29-31
|
|40213 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
58937 03.04.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on MAX AUTOMATION SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|426 M
|EBIT 2020
|20,0 M
|Net income 2020
|11,9 M
|Debt 2020
|81,8 M
|Yield 2020
|3,51%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,79x
|P/E ratio 2021
|5,48x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,39x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,36x
|Capitalization
|84,0 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
6,93 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,85 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
167%
|Spread / Average Target
|
143%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
118%