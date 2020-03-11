Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.03.2020 / 10:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

966519  11.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=966519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAX AUTOMATION SE
05:20aMAX AUTOMATION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
03/10MAX AUTOMATION SE : Andreas Krause to resign as member of the Administrative Boa..
EQ
02/28MAX AUTOMATION SE : Restatement according to IAS 8 within the scope of the conso..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION : examines possible irregularities in inventory valuation of iNDA..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION SE : Company investigates suspicion of irregularities in inventor..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION : MA micro automation GmbH, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE, re..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION : considers the claims for damages asserted by a shareholder agai..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION : expands its profitability in the first nine months of 2019 - fu..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 381 M
EBIT 2019 -10,1 M
Net income 2019 -36,6 M
Debt 2019 92,5 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,16x
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 118 M
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,93  €
Last Close Price 4,00  €
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 73,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Krause Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Jens J. Kruse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE-12.85%133
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.65%38 226
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.58%33 458
FANUC CORPORATION2.26%30 286
INGERSOLL-RAND-20.79%25 099
FORTIVE CORPORATION-18.24%20 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group