MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/08/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
08.05.2020 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1021949  08.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
