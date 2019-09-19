Log in
MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica

09/19/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica

19-Sep-2019 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))

MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica

Dusseldorf, 19 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE decided to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica. The closure is necessary since the selling process initiated in September 2018 cannot be concluded with an economically reasonable result. The market environment of the company, which specializes in assembly systems for the automotive industry, has once more deteriorated significantly in recent months and negatively impacted order intake so that it is expected that the company's order situation will not recover over the next 2-3 years either.

Contact:
Katja Redweik
Head of Corporate Development/IR
MAX Automation SE
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister   Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH   newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30   Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de   marco.cabras@newskontor.de

19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 876867

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

876867  19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=876867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
