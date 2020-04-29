Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAX Automation : withdraws forecast for current fiscal year due to COVID 19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 10:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
MAX Automation SE withdraws forecast for current fiscal year due to COVID 19 pandemic

29-Apr-2020 / 16:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))

 

MAX Automation SE withdraws forecast for current fiscal year due to COVID 19 pandemic

Dusseldorf, 29 April 2020 - Due to the unprecedented operational and financial challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 and the continuing very dynamic developments in the wake of the pandemic, the Board of Directors does not maintain the forecast for the current financial year published on 17 March 2020 with the 2019 annual financial statements (sales at group level between EUR 380 million and EUR 410 million with EBITDA between EUR 16 million and EUR 20 million). At present, the economic impact of the pandemic can neither be determined in detail nor reliably quantified. However, based on current developments, the Group does not expect sales and earnings to be achieved as forecast.

The first quarter of 2020 was not yet strongly influenced by the corona crisis. Based on preliminary calculations, the Group expects revenues of around EUR 80 million (2019: EUR 87 million) and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around EUR 0.3 million (2019: EUR -0.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020.

Immediately after the announcement of the measures to contain the pandemic in Germany, the MAX Group set up a crisis task force within the Management Board, which continuously analyses and evaluates the situation and takes decisions on this basis in the coming months. Several measures have already been decided upon to keep the risks for the MAX Group as low as possible while at the same time ensuring the ability to act. The subsidiaries are largely maintaining their respective operations, also in order to be able to restart production as flexibly as possible. The health and safety of the employees have the highest priority here. The Group's liquidity position ensures sufficient flexibility despite increased net debt in 2019.

MAX Automation SE will report its first-quarter results 2020 on 13 May 2020.

Contact:
Katja Redweik
Head of Corporate Development/IR
MAX Automation SE
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com


Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister   Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH   newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30   Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de   marco.cabras@newskontor.de
www.crossalliance.de   www.newskontor.de

29-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1031183

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1031183  29-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031183&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAX AUTOMATION SE
10:55aMAX AUTOMATION : withdraws forecast for current fiscal year due to COVID 19 pand..
EQ
04/22MAX AUTOMATION SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
04/03MAX AUTOMATION SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
03/17MAX AUTOMATION : improves operating profitability in the 2019 financial year; Co..
EQ
03/11MAX AUTOMATION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
03/10MAX AUTOMATION SE : Andreas Krause to resign as member of the Administrative Boa..
EQ
02/28MAX AUTOMATION SE : Restatement according to IAS 8 within the scope of the conso..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION : examines possible irregularities in inventory valuation of iNDA..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION SE : Company investigates suspicion of irregularities in inventor..
EQ
2019MAX AUTOMATION : MA micro automation GmbH, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE, re..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 400 M
EBIT 2020 14,9 M
Net income 2020 6,90 M
Debt 2020 65,2 M
Yield 2020 5,17%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 85,4 M
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,17  €
Last Close Price 2,90  €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Krause Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Jens J. Kruse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE-36.82%93
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.23%41 176
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.92%35 159
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%30 305
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.29%21 794
SANDVIK AB-16.15%19 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group