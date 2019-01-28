MAX Resource : to Resume Trading on Wednesday January 30

DGAP-News: MAX Resource Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MAX Resource Corp. to Resume Trading on Wednesday January 30



28.01.2019 / 21:08

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ('MAX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will resume trading on Wednesday January 30, 2019.

As previously announced (see Max press releases of June 18, 2018 and January 9, 2019), Max continues to pursue the acquisition of mineral rights and concessions in and around the Novita Project from Condoto Platinum Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Metals Limited. Because Max proposes to issue 26,665,896 common shares to Noble Metals on the closing of this transaction (constituting approximately 32.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Max after adjusting for the transaction), the transaction would constitute Noble Metals as a new 'control person' of Max and requires both TSX Venture and shareholder approval. Max has been working with TSX Venture in an effort to obtain conditional approval while simultaneously adjusting the transaction structure to remediate concerns developed over the course of its due diligence. Max anticipates that it should be in a position to request shareholder approval in the near future. The transaction remains subject to TSX Venture approval.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp.'s focus is to explore and consolidate gold and platinum group mineral assets in the richly endowed Choco mineral district of Colombia and to explore the Gachala sedimentary copper hosted mineral belt of Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

'Brett Matich'

Brett Matich, CEO and President

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxresource.com or the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

If you would like to be added to Max Resources' news distribution list, please send your email address to info@maxresources.com.

For more information contact:



Investor Relations

Tel: (+1) 604 365-1522

Info@maxresource.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed as 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the Company's anticipation that it will resume trading as scheduled, and that it should soon be in a position to request shareholder approval. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in the price of commodities (particularly copper), unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general social, economic or geo-political conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

