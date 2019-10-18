Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Maxar Technologies Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Maxar Technologies, Inc. (“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR), concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Maxar is a global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets. On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report alleging, among other things, that the Company had engaged in an “aggressive accounting scheme” to “inflate non-IFRS earnings by 79%” and had “amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that “was not fully disclosed across its investor communications.”

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged the Company, and/or committed abuses of control in connection with the foregoing accounting issues.

If you own Maxar shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regard to this matter, please contact Benjamin I. Sachs-Michaels, Esquire, of GPM, 712 Fifth Avenue, 31st Floor, New York, New York 10019 at (212) 935-7400 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

