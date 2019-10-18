Log in
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Maxar Technologies Inc. Investors

10/18/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Maxar Technologies, Inc. (“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR), concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Maxar is a global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets. On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report alleging, among other things, that the Company had engaged in an “aggressive accounting scheme” to “inflate non-IFRS earnings by 79%” and had “amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that “was not fully disclosed across its investor communications.”

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged the Company, and/or committed abuses of control in connection with the foregoing accounting issues.

If you own Maxar shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regard to this matter, please contact Benjamin I. Sachs-Michaels, Esquire, of GPM, 712 Fifth Avenue, 31st Floor, New York, New York 10019 at (212) 935-7400 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 945 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 24,2 M
Debt 2019 3 074 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 462 M
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,92  $
Last Close Price 7,75  $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Jeff Culwell Chief Operating Officer
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-36.29%462
CISCO SYSTEMS8.54%199 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.31.23%42 650
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%40 842
ERICSSON AB14.17%30 293
NOKIA OYJ-6.28%29 438
