Maxar Technologies Inc    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC

(MAXR)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

MAXAR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

03/12/2019

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until March 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Maxar and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-maxr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On January 7, 2019, the Company revealed that its WorldView-4 satellite, which generated revenue of roughly $85 million in FY 2018 and had a net book value of about $155 million, could no longer produce usable imagery due to a failure in its control moment gyroscopes causing loss of stability and that it would likely not be recoverable. On this news, the price of Maxar’s shares plummeted.

The case is Durant v. Maxar Technologies, et al., 19-cv-00124

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 945 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 3 031 M
Yield 2019 40,1%
P/E ratio 2019 63,13
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 311 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Brian G. Kenning Director
C. Robert Kehler Director
Robert Lawrence Phillips Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC-56.19%311
UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC44.07%10 100
BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY--.--%1 703
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 161
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO LTD34.79%1 096
YOKOWO CO., LTD.14.11%275
