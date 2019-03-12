MAXAR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until March 15, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), if they purchased the
Company’s securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the District of Colorado.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Maxar and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-maxr/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by March 15, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On January 7, 2019, the Company revealed that its WorldView-4 satellite,
which generated revenue of roughly $85 million in FY 2018 and had a net
book value of about $155 million, could no longer produce usable imagery
due to a failure in its control moment gyroscopes causing loss of
stability and that it would likely not be recoverable. On this news, the
price of Maxar’s shares plummeted.
The case is Durant v. Maxar Technologies, et al., 19-cv-00124
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
