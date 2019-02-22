MAXAR ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

Log in
02/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

Get Help

Maxar investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-maxar-technologies-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Maxar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 7, 2019, the Company revealed that its WorldView-4 satellite, which generated revenue of roughly $85 million in FY 2018 and had a net book value of about $155 million, could no longer produce usable imagery due to a failure in its control moment gyroscopes causing loss of stability and that it would likely not be recoverable.

On this news, the price of Maxar’s shares plummeted $5.69 per share, or 48.5%.

The case is Durant v. Maxar Technologies, et al., 19-cv-00124.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 2 792 M
EBIT 2018 194 M
Net income 2018 -784 M
Debt 2018 3 931 M
Yield 2018 17,6%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 511 M
