MAXAR ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until March 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maxar
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), if they purchased the Company’s
securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the District of Colorado.
About the Lawsuit
Maxar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On January 7, 2019, the Company revealed that its WorldView-4 satellite,
which generated revenue of roughly $85 million in FY 2018 and had a net
book value of about $155 million, could no longer produce usable imagery
due to a failure in its control moment gyroscopes causing loss of
stability and that it would likely not be recoverable.
On this news, the price of Maxar’s shares plummeted $5.69 per share, or
48.5%.
The case is Durant v. Maxar Technologies, et al., 19-cv-00124.
