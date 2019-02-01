MAXAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
March 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), if
they purchased the Company’s securities between March 29, 2018 and
January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending
in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.
About the Lawsuit
Maxar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On January 7, 2019, the Company revealed that its WorldView-4 satellite,
which generated revenue of roughly $85 million in FY 2018 and had a net
book value of about $155 million, could no longer produce usable imagery
due to a failure in its control moment gyroscopes causing loss of
stability and that it would likely not be recoverable.
On this news, the price of Maxar’s shares plummeted $5.69 per share, or
48.5%.
The case is Durant v. Maxar Technologies, et al., 19-cv-00124.
