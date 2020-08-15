Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Maxar Technologies Inc.    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxar Technologies : 1300-Class Broadcasting Satellite Built for B-SAT Performing According to Plan After Launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

B-SAT will use the satellite to expand its 4K/8K ultra-high definition direct-to-home video service in Japan

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that the BSAT-4b satellite, built for Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT), successfully launched today and is performing according to plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200815005022/en/

BSAT-4b, built by Maxar Technologies for Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT), is seen here in Maxar’s manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, Calif. Image credit: Maxar Technologies

BSAT-4b, built by Maxar Technologies for Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT), is seen here in Maxar’s manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, Calif. Image credit: Maxar Technologies

BSAT-4b deployed its solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals following a launch aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the Arianespace launch base in Kourou, French Guiana. On August 16, 2020, BSAT-4b will begin firing its thrusters to begin its journey to its final geosynchronous orbit at 110 degrees East longitude.

Once in service, BSAT-4b will function as a back-up geostationary satellite to BSAT-4a, also built by Maxar, and co-located at 110 degrees East longitude. Maxar completed manufacturing both BSAT-4a and BSAT-4b well ahead of schedule.

“BSAT-4b is the second high-performance direct broadcasting satellite that Maxar has built and delivered to B-SAT in the past three years,” said Megan Fitzgerald, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Program Delivery. “Built on Maxar’s industry-leading 1300-class bus, BSAT-4b will bring high-value information and entertainment to the people of Japan for years to come.”

BSAT-4b is equipped with 24 Ku-band transponders and weighs 3,530 kg. It is designed to provide service for 15 years or longer and is based on the world’s most popular commercial communications satellite platform, Maxar’s 1300-class bus, which is used by more than 90 active commercial GEO communication satellites today.

“Working with Maxar on BSAT-4a and BSAT-4b has exceeded our expectations; during the process of building and integrating both satellites, Maxar has consistently delivered high-quality work ahead of schedule,” said Tatsuhiko Inoue, B-SAT's President and CEO. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Maxar in the future.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
08/15MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : 1300-Class Broadcasting Satellite Built for B-SAT Performin..
BU
08/13MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Jim McClelland Joins Maxar as Vice President of Mission Arc..
BU
08/06MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - MAXR
AQ
08/05MAXAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/05MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/05MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Halt - MAXR
AQ
08/05MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/30MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Congratulates NASA on Launch of Perseverance Rover, Featuri..
BU
07/30MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 736 M - -
Net income 2020 -68,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 615 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 1 645 M 1 645 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,89 $
Last Close Price 27,02 $
Spread / Highest target -0,07%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeff Culwell Chief Product Officer & Senior Vice President
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.72.43%1 645
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.38%179 448
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.69%53 565
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.73%42 972
ERICSSON AB23.28%38 673
NOKIA OYJ27.76%28 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group